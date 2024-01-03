Mahama's gift to the people of Central Region

Former President, John Mahama

There are numerous benefits modern markets can give to a community. They include job opportunities, increased revenue, offering convenient locations for people to buy and sell, providing spaces for community events, and socialising, just to mention a few.

The 2,500-stall new Kotokuraba Market Complex was a dream of the late President Evans Atta Mills which was made a reality by President John Dramani Mahama.



The project started in December 2014 and was officially opened by President John Mahama on Tuesday, 29th November 2016.



The new market complex which has become the economic hub of the Central Region, comprises shops, supermarkets, office blocks, two banks, a school, and a clinic.



There are more: it has restaurants, a fire department block, a drainage system, and walkways to ensure the free movement of traders and customers.

In addition, the market comes with other several facilities including a park for over 200 cars, surface, and overhead water tanks, a solar system for emergency lighting, and a generator set.



Also, the facility has a fire hydrant, public address system, CCTV cameras for security purposes, and a big transport yard from where various buses and cars transport traders and their wares, as well as individuals, to different parts of the country.



The development of the Kotokuraba Market Complex was strategic and has been one of the largest sources of revenue for government in the region.



This is an example of the type of compassionate leadership President Mahama offered to the people of Ghana which he wants to continue - a leadership of the first order, a leadership laced with experience and combined with empathy and good skills. This is exactly what the people of Ghana need at this moment of national despair, hopelessness, anguish, distress, and pain which is the incontestable result of greed, incompetence and bad governance.