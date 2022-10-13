Mahama's performance on maritime infrastructure

Former President John Dramani Mahama

President Mahama's administration embarked on a programme to expand facilities and address the increasing pressure on the country's maritime infrastructure for the business community and our neighbouring landlocked countries.

The interventions undertaken include the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Meridian Port Services collaboration to expand the Tema Port to create several hectares of port operational area including deep draft berths for vessels drawing 16 metres of water or more. The total investment was US$1.5 bn.



The first berth under this project was completed in 2016. In all, there is 4 berths of 1400 metres quay lengh that has container traffic capacity of almost 3 million Twenty-Footer Equivalent Units (TEUs).



A 450 metres jetty was also constructed at the Tema Port to allow for the fast discharge of bulk cargo, in particular, cement and clinker.



Work was completed under phase one of the Takoradi Port Expansion Project involving the construction of 1.15 kilometres of breakwater into the sea.



The second phase which involved further dredging and reclaiming of the sea to construct the leeside breakwater to create berthing facilities for direct landing and unloading of bauxite and manganese exports as well as clinker and limestone imports was completed.

Work was completed on an 800 Twenty-footer Equivalent Units Reefer Terminals to accommodate more freezer containers.



The Ghana Maritime Authority installed a Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) to provide a 24-hour electronic surveillance and monitoring of Ghana's Coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).



Work was also completed on the development of the Takoradi Logistics Platform by the Ghana's Shippers Authority to provide warehousing facilities for the Oil and Gas Industry.



Work started for the construction of a US$700 million Atuabo Free Port Project. The 2,000 acre port would have a fabrication yard, rig and ship repair facilities and logistics supply base. It is estimated to create over 5,000 jobs for the youth.



To improve transportation on the Volta Lake, three 50-seater high-speed passenger ferries were procured and delivered to Akosombo. In addition, a modular passenger/cargo ferry was completed and also delivered to Akosombo.