Mahama's universal access interventions

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Under the Mahama Administration, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) rolled out a comprehensive programme to bring ICT services to Ghanaians' doorsteps, especially underprivileged communities and remote parts of Ghana.

These initiatives include: the Rural Telephony Project which was to ensure improved average of mobile telephony services in the remotest parts of the country; the distribution of ICT equipment and software applications to selected schools and institutions. Under this project, thousands of computers and school management and examination applications were distributed to selected schools to facilitate ICT uptake.



There was also an ICT training programme under which managers, students, members of security agencies and prison inmates were afforded the opportunity to acquire ICT skills to ensure they are not left behind in the ICT age.

Furthermore, President Mahama instituted the Disability Employment Project, an initiative that resulted in the supply of trading booths to disabled persons to engage in ICT-based services in order to earn income. Among others, they engage in the repair of ICT gadgets and the sale of ICT accessories.