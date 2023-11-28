Mahama to realign Ministry of Agriculture

NDC's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

Highlighting the importance of agri-business, the NDC flag-bearer for 2024, H.E. John Dramani Mahama during his Building Ghana Tour in the Bono Region, said that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture will be realigned into a Ministry of Agriculture and Agribusiness to coordinate the business aspect of agriculture for the benefit of farmers and also the nation if the people of Ghana vote for him to become president in December 2024.

Ghana's economy is agrarian and agriculture has made an immense contribution to the development of the nation.



Agriculture contributes to 54% of Ghana's GDP, and accounts for over 40% of export earnings, while at the same time providing over 90 % of the food needs of the country. Additionally, about 52% of the labour force is from the agricultural sector.



As much as agriculture is very critical to the economy of a nation, value addition to farm produce is crucial since it has the potential to double the farm income.

For instance, one ton of fresh oil palm fruits is currently sold at around Ghc1,500. Meanwhile, processing a ton of palm fruits will yield about 60 gallons of palm oil and at a current palm oil price of about Ghc100 per gallon one is expected to make a gross income of four times the cost of the raw material.



Deducting production costs and other expenses, one is likely to make more than 100% profit. It would be magical if the GDP of 54% in the agriculture sector could be doubled and the labour force is made twice. Terrific solution to unemployment, isn't it?



As I have said many times without number, H.E. John Dramani Mahama’s next bid is going to be a doozy of brilliant collaboration of experience and learned lessons, and such wealth of experience is very much needed to make Ghana the pride of Africa, and from the economic policies he is churning out, I have no doubt that a second chance for him will give full meaning to the change we are craving for.