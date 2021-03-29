File photo

There are three persons living in us; the one we think we are, the one others think we are and the one God knows we are. We are often blinded by what we think we are and the affirmation of what others think we are that we lose sight what God knows we are. Until you discover yourself in light of what God knows you are, you will be living far below His expectations for your life.

There is only one of your kind which is yourself in the entire universe. You are not only unique; you are also fearfully and wonderfully made. There is no one like you and no one would ever be created like you. You are indeed amazing. You have abilities and capacities that are exclusive to only you.



There has never been and there will never be anyone like you. You are born great, to accomplish or fulfil things only you were designed to do. You have a great destiny but the fulfilment of that destiny is dependent on you. Everybody comes to the earth by birth with a glorious destiny designed by God but the fulfilment of that destiny is dependent on you.



We often believe in our dreams as children and most of those dreams are achievable but as we grow and face challenges in life, the storms of the challenges knock out those dreams from our heart and we begin to settle for far less than what we dreamed and are capable of. This is because we have not yet known ourselves. The truth is, when you get to know who you really are, in terms of the unique abilities, capacities and the things you have been destined to accomplished in this life, you will be very afraid to meet your true self.



You will literally find it hard to believe that you are designed by God to accomplish that much and yet you have settled for far less than what you are meant to be and have. There is indeed more to you than meets the eyes because ‘‘eyes have not seen, ears have not heard, neither has it entered into the heart of men, what God has prepared for them that love Him (1 Corinthians 2:9)’’.



To become your true self, you will have to give up the safe, secure, predictable and simple life of mundane and routine activities and enter the frightening, wild, untamed, unpredictable, dangerous life. The cave you fear to enter is the cave that holds the treasures you seek. Fear will always keep you from becoming your best; it will keep you in bondage and suffocate all your dreams and aspirations. There is no point in being in this life on earth if you are going to be like

everybody else.



Dare to be different and to become your true self. Discovering your true potential, abilities and capabilities is often as a result of self-discovery. Of all human experiences, self-discovery is one of the greatest. Discovering your true self often leads us to the revelation that all humans are created in God’s image and likeness and therefore possess the same value, worth and estimation. When a person gets to know his creator and finally knows himself and his assignment in life, then his purpose is discovered. When purpose is in place abuse is averted.



Carl Jung once said, ‘‘the privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are’’. It is indeed a privilege to do you and be you in your lifetime. The sad reality is that we have only one life. You either become who you are by maximizing your potentials and fulfilling your purpose or you die



a carbon copy of a life you were not designed to be. Don’t just aspire to make a living and blend in like everybody else; find your place, sing your song, dare to maximize your potentials and make a difference in life.