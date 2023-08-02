Mind diet: Delicious way to protect the brain!

The human brain

Dementia is more prevalent in older people; however, it can occur at any age just like any chronic disease.

About 50 million people worldwide have dementia and nearly two-thirds of them live in low or middle-income countries such as Ghana.



This proportion is set to increase to three-quarters by 2050.



Dementia is a general term for a decline in cognitive abilities such as reasoning, perception and attention, which may cause devastating disabilities such as amnesia, hallucinations, depression, confusion, extreme anxiety and panic.



Epidemiological studies within the Kintampo North and South districts revealed the rapidly increasing incidence of dementia there.



Hence the need to direct extra attention towards prevention and management as well.



It is interesting to note that the diet of an individual has been shown to play a major role in this regard.

‘The Mind Diet’ a scientifically proven eating plan that aims to protect brain function and prevent neuro degeneration, including aging, is one that many experts recommend.



The Mind Diet is a mix of two other healthy diets: the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approach to Stop Hypertension) diet, developed by a nutritionist, Martha Clare Morris and her team.



They created ‘The Mind Diet’ after discovering that persons who followed the DASH and Mediterranean diets were less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease (a form of dementia).



Studies



Studies have shown that the ‘Mind Diet’ helps in the prevention of memory loss and cognitive decline in older adults, particularly those aged 65 and above who are at higher risk.



The National Institute on Aging (NIA), USA, found that older adults who were on the ‘Mind Diet’ had a 53 per cent lower risk of getting Alzheimer's disease than those who had a normal Western diet.

In Iran, a systematic review of the ‘Mind Diet’ and cognitive performance in older adults proved that there were better score outcomes on memory tests in those who were on the Mind Diet compared to those who were not.



The ‘Mind Diet’ focuses on healthy eating.



It is composed of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry and nuts.



It emphasises on limiting red meat, butter, cheese or sweets.



Certain foods contained in the ‘Mind Diet’ are especially good for the brain.



These are green leafy vegetables, berries and fish.

Brain function



Green leafy vegetables contain vitamin B9 (folate), which enhances brain cognitive function.



Berries contain flavonoids, which help protect the brain from damage, whilst fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain function, development and lowers the risk of dementia.



However, to reap the full benefits, these foods must be taken in the right proportion and combination with assistance from experts, such as, dietitians and nutritionist.



Dietitians are trained professionals who provide tailored (personalised) care by determining the appropriate amount and types of food required based on individual circumstances, preferences and needs.



By consulting with a dietitian, one can gain a deeper understanding of their individual nutritional requirements and develop a customised plan that promotes optimal health.

It is worth noting that the food groups outlined by the ‘Mind Diet’ are part of recommendations provided by the recently launched National Food-based Dietary guidelines (FBDGs).



The FBDG has been designed to promote optimal diets, combat malnutrition and diet-related illnesses and address the prevalence of non-communicable diseases including dementia.



The use of Ghana’s new FBDG must, therefore, be encouraged at all levels and embraced by all.