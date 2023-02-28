Minority leadership substitution by ‘Coach’ Chairman-General Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The unexpected substitution of the Minority front bench in Parliament generated a mixed bag of criticism against and commendation for the NDC’s new national leadership led by Chairman-General Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and the Chief Scribe, Hon. Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The venerable Hon. Haruna and Hon. Muntaka exhibited sterling leadership qualities on the front bench representing the voices of the Minority Group of the NDC for the past six years.



It is, thus, understandable that such a sudden substitution has created a storm in the teacup by some bigwigs and regular members of the NDC. The timing factor, as a crucial part of the arguments against the Party’s decision to substitute the Minority leadership, nearly won the debate in my opinion.



In the end, all comrades within and without the country rallied behind the NDC Party’s decision and created a beautiful scene to the admiration of the majority of Ghanaians.



The NPP wanted to take advantage of some dissenting voices to divide the NDC’s front but that was unsuccessful.



A coach worth his/her salt knows which players and when to make changes to the playing team to win important games. Thus, thumbs up to ‘Coach’ Chairman-General John Asiedu Nketiah and his team who knew when exactly to make a tactical substitution after carefully studying the political play in Parliament for the 7th December 2024 D-day of our democratic practice.



Chairman-General John Asiedu Nketiah exhibited the qualities of a winning coach who knows exactly when to make changes to his team although that decision was unpopular and unpleasant to some comrades, especially those who argued in the line of the time factor.

The new Minority leadership led by Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is living up to expectations so far. Having served notice to the Majority Group side of the House by the Minority Leader Forson, the Minority side should continue to hold the current government accountable to the people of Ghana.



Despite some of the 136 NDC MPs disagreeing with the Minority leadership substitution by the Party hierarchy, the show of maturity, unity, and support for the new Minority Leaders by the Minority side of the House is highly commendable.



The composure of Hon. Haruna and Hon. Muntaka after the needed substitution in Parliament is equally worthy of commendation!



Kudos to all NDC supporters for letting bygones be bygones in terms of the substituted Minority front bench. Unity and hard work are vitally crucial for NDC’s victory in 2024.



Kudos also to ‘Coach’ Chairman-General Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his ‘technical team’.