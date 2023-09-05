Mitigate uncontrolled urban expansion and alleviate government burden

The writer of the article

Governments are facing escalating demands for the provision of essential amenities and infrastructure. In some instances, communities have even threatened to refrain from exercising their constitutional rights in national elections due to the perceived inadequacies.

Governments will struggle to keep pace with the relentless growth in demand. Urban sprawl, which is defined as the rapid and uncontrolled expansion of the physical boundaries of urban areas in a manner that is economically, socially, and environmentally undesirable, can be cited as a significant contributor to this challenge in Ghana.



In Ghana, development often precedes meticulous planning. As government resources remain insufficient to extend amenities and infrastructure to emerging areas, individuals acquire land and initiate development in these regions. Consequently, fully-fledged communities emerge without the necessary facilities to cater to residents' needs. This situation inevitably leads to public demonstrations and threats to the government's stability.



The major cities in Ghana have experienced rapid population growth and urbanization, resulting in a surge in housing demand within city centers. This has led to housing shortages and escalating rents. The increased urban population has driven up housing costs, forcing people to migrate to peri-urban areas where housing is more affordable.



This migration contributes to urban sprawl as settlements encroach upon previously undeveloped or agricultural land. These unplanned expansions often lead to inadequate amenities and infrastructure, further exacerbating the problem.

Urban sprawl in Ghana is further compounded by the failure to enforce planning regulations and the complexities of the land tenure system. Weak institutional frameworks impede the effective enforcement of building and planning regulations. Consequently, developers can bypass established procedures, constructing properties without adhering to required regulations, which further fuels urban growth.



The intricacies of the land tenure system in Ghana also play a pivotal role in urban sprawl. Land in Ghana is predominantly owned by individuals, families, and traditional leaders who often sell or dispose of land as per demand or financial need. The complex nature of these land tenure arrangements can contradict planned development and zoning regulations, posing challenges in managing urban sprawl.



To address urban sprawl in Ghana, it is imperative to focus on providing affordable housing solutions within inner cities to discourage outward migration. Additionally, the adoption and strict enforcement of smart growth policies are essential. Smart growth policies promote compact and efficient urban development, advocating for strategies such as city densification, mixed land uses, and the preservation of prime agricultural land.



Efficient management of urban sprawl necessitates a proactive approach, including regular monitoring of unauthorized developments and robust enforcement of planning regulations. If governments can control urban sprawl, it will alleviate its burden of provision of amenities and infrastructure.