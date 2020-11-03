Moment of truth – A sad story of censorship

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer, NDC

Many media houses are struggling for a piece of the ‘commercial cake’ in this political season.

It is so difficult for media outlets to meet their commercial needs, but the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi made a strong case for “Nokw3r3 mmr3” (Moment of Truth) on UTV, owned by the Despite Group.



The first broadcast got many people sharing links on bits and pieces of the great show. The programme was even advertised by no less a person than the 2020 Flag-bearer of the NDC and former President of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama.



Many wanted to contribute to sustain the programme to expose the corruption of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



The NPP on the other hand were allegedly calling managers, owners and directors of UTV to explain to them why and how they got that show on UTV.



For whatever reasons, UTV also offered the NPP the opportunity to also air their ‘counter’ programme on Mondays at 9pm. Their programme was dubbed, “Asempa y3 tia” hosted by one Owusu Bempa, who many wonder whether he belongs to the National Democratic Party (NDP) or the NPP. Indeed, it’s only the leader of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, who can tell.



Again, whether the NPP paid for the programme or not; I beg, that is not part of the scope I am writing on. Let me ‘chop’ my house matter (mind my own business)!

Initially, I learnt they were bent on broadcasting their programme at the same time as when the Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, aired his show.



Fast forward, I hear a ‘gentle call’ was placed to the Despite Group with explanation and after that, simply put, the NDC programme can no longer be aired on UTV.



You can give your reasons for this, because I also have mine. This government is shamelessly corrupt; and fellow Ghanaians, ‘Opana’ bore! Simple!



We have barely a month to go for the 2020 elections and I believe Nana Akufo-Addo has not shown us all his wickedness yet.



Remember the statements about Nana Akufo-Addo made by Ex-President Kufuor, Mr. Kofi Koomson, the publisher of the Chronicle newspaper; Mr. Kofi Jumah, leading NPP member, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, founding member of the NPP and many others, to inform you about who he really is.



In the highly unlikely event that he wins the 2020 elections, just imagine what he will do during his next four-year term, when he wouldn’t need your votes again!!!

I don’t know if the NPP have shares in UTV or Peace FM, but I can tell you their control over these stations are obvious and serious!!! For me, this is just a caution for tomorrow.



When people’s radio stations were being closed down, many stood aloof, when excavators were being seized and some burnt, it didn’t matter to the saints. Banks collapsed, used car dealers are also on their way out of business if the NPP, unfortunately, wins power again. But God forbid!!!



We have a tyrant on our hands, and we haven’t seen anything yet. If we want a peaceful Ghana, let’s kick Nana out. Let’s finish hard to see better days ahead for Ghana.



Kun Fa Yakun