More Ghanaians trust Duffuor to do better as NDC 2024 candidate than Mahama - Info Research and Assessment UK Limited

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has announced his bid to become the NDC flagbearer

Info Research and Assessment UK Limited, a political research think-tank based in the United Kingdom has reported that as much as 47% of Ghanaians believe Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, NDC 2024 presidential hopeful will do a better job as the opposition party’s Presidential candidate as compared to 35% who think otherwise.

The independent polling company operating in over 17 African countries conducted this recent poll to gauge the mood of Ghanaian voters following the “fellow Ghanaians” speech by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the official confirmation from the former finance minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor that he will be in the race to lead the opposition NDC into the 2024 elections.



A sample size of 254,759 was used to conduct the poll comprising people in all the 16 regions of Ghana and there is a margin of error of +/-2%.*



Out of the sample population, 67% of those interviewed are registered voters with a Voter ID, a Ghana card and who said they will likely vote in 2024 elections.

45% of Ghanaians also said they were uninspired by the speech of President Akufo-Addo on how he plans to tackle Ghana’s economic crisis.



Although 18% of Ghanaians were unsure on the question of whether or not Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will do a better job as NDC presidential candidate in 2024 as compared to John Mahama due to lack of experience on his part, they still believe that the astute businessman and renowned economist represents a breath of fresh air as opposed to a widely perceived corrupt former President John Mahama.