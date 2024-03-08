Movement for Women Inclusivity Africa congratulates Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane has been re-nominated as NDC running mate

The Movement for Women Inclusivity Africa (M-WIA) extends warm congratulations to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as running mate to Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the 2024 presidential polls.

In an era where global leadership standards emphasise inclusivity as a key element in strengthening the core of democracy, the M-WIA, as a women's empowerment advocacy group, is encouraged by the recent national discourse highlighting the importance of increased female representation in the county's political landscape.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and erstwhile Minister of Education, has unparalleled vast expertise, countering outdated excuses that undermine women's capabilities. Numerous women of her caliber in other political parties have been sidelined from leadership roles.

Ghana, often heralded as the star of Africa's democracy, should solidify its democratic credentials by placing qualified females at the forefront of political leadership and activities, reflecting contemporary democracy for transformative development. The NDC's commendable example serves as a model for other major political parties in Ghana. It is consistent with instances in nations where women have successfully held positions as vice presidents and leaders, including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Central African Republic, Argentina, Barbados, Liberia, France among others.



A hearty congratulations once again to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.