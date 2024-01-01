Mr Beast deserves commendation

Mr Beast, Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube Megastar

Quite recently, the popular YouTube star, Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson came under intense animosity from some people for his kind gesture and humanitarian work especially building 100 wells across Africa which of course will help thousands of people to have access to clean water from Cameroon, Somalia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

This is not because he feels like making a name for himself or doing it for his aggrandizement, but because he saw the need to help people, something African governments should have been doing for the people who elect them into office.



The Canadian clinical psychologist, YouTube personality, and psychology professor, Jordan Peterson has stated in his book Beyond Order as rule number four that ‘‘Notice that opportunity lurks where responsibility has been abdicated."



African governments have for a long time abdicated their responsibilities to foreign agencies. There are millions of people on the continent in our various countries who share the same drinking water with animals, a scene that one would think is a Hollywood movie trying to depict Africa in a bad light. No, it's a reality that people don't have access to clean drinking water.

In his minutes-long video, Mr Beast donated items such as furniture, computers, whiteboards and projectors, footballs, bicycles and even building a bridge. What a man! Let's be true to ourselves and stop being hypocrites! There are again, millions of schools in Africa that don't have this basic stuff.



If you think it's not true take a walk to your villages and tell us what you see. We're a begging continent and deserve pity because we always go to other nations with cups in hand. Why? It's because we have leaders who are interested in stashing money away into Swiss banks and going on vacation in Dubai. He just thinks better than some of those damn governments on the continent and therefore deserves applause.



Mr Beast, Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube Megastar with 200 million subscribers and a philanthropist. Apart from the above charity work, he also sponsored about 1000 people with cataract surgery and supplied 2000 amputees with prosthetic limbs. The Time Magazine voted him as one of the most influential people on the planet in 2023.