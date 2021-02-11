Mr John Mahama and Asiedu Nketia have succeeded in rewriting the history of the NDC

On July 28, 1992, a Ghanaian Military Officer and the Chairman for the PNDC resigned from the most respected service and founded the National Democratic Congress(NDC). This party was formed on the principles of probity and accountability to the people of Ghana.

Jerry John Rawlings was the Founder of the NDC and the first President under the 4th Republic from 1992 to 2000.



With my views shaped by the weight of history in 2000, then vice President the Late Professor Mills lost to H.E John Agyekum Kuffour on two consecutive times (2000 and 2004) but in 2008 he won power and took over from the NPP. Unfortunately, he couldn't end his four-year term and in somewhere July 2012, we lost him to the cold hands of death. Mr Mahama took over power after the death of Prof Mills.



In 2012, when Former President John Mahama was voted into Office, the gruesome conditions under which he worked tirelessly to suppress all followers of Chairman Rawlings and Prof Mills created a strong indelible impression that the NDC was under a regime of the Northern caucus of the party.



To reverse the order of events as it was laid down miserably to NDC, Former president Mahama started a haunt to take the NDC from the Founder in 2018 with conflict was exacerbated by flawed elections.



Mr Mahama allegedly sponsored elements in the NDC who were supporting his agenda to defeat all aligns of Prof Mills and Rawlings’ rights. As an ultimate effort to understand the most elusive point from these events, after the conference there was a statement from Madam Anita De Soso, a former executive and aspirant that "No Voltarian was in the game, NDC must think about it."



To cast a spell over the minds of Ghanaians that Chairman Rawlings was not in control of the NDC, the Chief Scribe Mr Asiedu Nketiah resulted in calling the founder of the NDC, "Volta Barking Dog."

To add more weight to my submission, in 2018 a Former appointee of Mr Mahama disrespectfully and arrogantly asked founder Rawlings to leave the NDC party and even called him a hypocrite.



Somewhere in 2020, Mr Allotey Jacobs was suspended by Mr Mahama and his cohorts all formed part of the plan to sack the Mills and Rawlings allies.



In 2020 when we lost our Former President, Mr Victor Smith said on the media that Mahama is big enough to steer the affairs of the NDC and all this was while everyone was sympathizing the death of the leader. Meanwhile, they were thinking about who steer the affairs of the party.



Laying the blames on the wrong shoulders just a few weeks after the burial of Chairman Rawlings. The son of his bosom friend(General Anyidoho) and a true Volta son has also been suspended by Mr Mahama and his counterparts.



I'm very saddened by the development which was maliciously designed to damage the reputation of Mr Koku Anyidoho by rewriting the history of the NDC after sacking a true son of the Volta land, Mr Koku Anyidoho who Mr Mahama sponsored a candidate against sometime ago.



Hmmm Let's watch it