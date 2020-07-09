Opinions

Mr president, stimulus package should be created for religious bodies and developmental NGOs

Coronavirus stimulus package

The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has exposed social weaknesses and the challenges of the entire world. Businesses collapsing, workers losing their jobs, the family heads struggling to put food on the table.

We saw how people were struggling for cooked and uncooked foodstuffs all over the world including Ghana.



It is worth noting the one billion Ghana cedi your government has set up to help micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) who have suffered due to COVID-19 pandemic. We applaud this splendid initiative and we say Ayekoo.



In order to create more jobs for the youth and assist families to put food on the table for their families as well as educating and sensitizing the communities on the dangers of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to observe COVID-19 protocols, there’s the need to strategically bring on board bodies that are not profit-oriented but rather social services inclined, we are of the view that religious bodies and developmental NGOs can be of help and need to be considered and supported to take up this challenge.



Your excellency, please consider creating a special stimulus package window for religious and developmental NGOs. These two (2) groups, if helped through this packaged shall Contribute immensely to national development and the needed economic programme policies.



These two groups should be ready to create massive jobs for the youth by venturing into multi-level network marketing business, agro-based business i.e. farming, agro-based value addition, export, providing cooked and uncooked foodstuffs to at least 200 poor, needy and vulnerable persons per electoral area as well as educating and sensitizing the communities on the dangers of COVID-19 and the way forward in Ghana.

We of the Critical Strategic Thinkers Network (CSTN) are prepared and ready to offer our services to ensure effective implementation of this concept to complement the government’s efforts.



The Critical Strategic Thinkers Network, a Think Tank made up of problem-solving experts (strategists and professionals) in their own fields who are deep thinkers.



It is our hope and prayer that our humble request and suggestion will be given the needed attention, consideration and approval. We are ready for further discussion on this matter in the interest of mother Ghana.



Mr President, kindly create stimulus package Window for religious bodies and developmental NGOs.



Once again we applaud you, Mr President and your team and say AYEKOO for this initiative. May God bless our efforts!

