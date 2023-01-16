My 2 cents on emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is leaving your emotions at the door when work begins PC: Pinterest

I reached my limits and gave a colleague my piece of mind for calling me names. He had an attitude of blaming people for his shortcomings and I wasn’t going to have it the next time he did it. I also used to feel he had issues with me and my work so when he called me names, I gave him my piece. Fortunately, it was a virtual meeting so my body language was under the sheets but the expression in my voice was enough to register my disgust.

I’ve heard about emotional intelligence a good number of times but didn’t have a practical understanding of it. Today, if I have to explain what Emotional Intelligence is to a layperson, I would simply say “leaving your emotions at the door when work begins.” An emotionally intelligent person knows better than to unleash or vent on their colleagues or subordinates because they are having a bad day. Or understanding that disagreeing with someone doesn’t mean they have any personal issues with you.



A more sophisticated definition would be one’s ability to be aware of and manage one’s own emotions and the emotions of others.



Many successful professionals recommend emotional intelligence as a key to building successful careers.



Perhaps, you began your career journey or you’re still on your way but you have zero idea what it is. These are a few ideas you can use to improve your emotional intelligence.



One important step is to be aware of your own emotions. Be honest with yourself – try to be aware of how you are feeling both emotionally and physically.

Another important step is to develop empathy. When you can understand the feelings of other people, you can be more effective in interactions.



Finally, it’s important to develop self-control. When things are going badly, it can be difficult to manage your emotions. But learning to control your emotions will take you there.



I have resolved to improve my emotional intelligence. At my next job, whoever hires me would have to deal with an effective and productive employee and a better team player.



People with high emotional intelligence are often better connectors. They can evoke trust and build relationships easily. This is especially important in today’s competitive job market and who wouldn’t want to have such a person on their team?