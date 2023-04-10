My effort to save both local and foreign investments at the ports was ignored by Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Ghana harbour and ports are the primary focal points that drive high profits to support the nation's economy, so when corruption began stifling both domestic and foreign investment, I was deeply alarmed and realized that Ghana would undoubtedly experience severe challenges. I wrote "Ghaspora TV Discusses Corruption At Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority" on September 16, 2020, and "IGP Dampare, I am confident you'll stop the chronic crime taking place daily at the harbours" on November 11, 2021, both about this topic.

I have been trying and pleading with Akufo-Addo's government to take interest in dealing with those issues because doing so will increase business and rekindle fast-depreciating Ghana's economy, as a result, on January 16, 2022, I wrote "Captain Smart Has Proved It Again - The NPP Has Made Crime A Lucrative Business At The Tema Harbour," followed by Why Remittances To Ghana Have Decreased, While The Forex Bureau Facing Financial Difficulties," on January 27, 2022.



Sadly, all of my efforts were perceived as an attack on Akufo-Addo, and as a result, I was continuously harassed and accused of receiving money from the NDC. I am only trying to prevent Ghana from getting into this terrible situation.



This demonstrates just how thoroughly corrupt Ghana is and how little enthusiasm there is among the populace in stopping Akufo Addo's regime from destroying the nation. However, after Ken Agyapong accused the president of being responsible for the corruption at the ports, I published "The Lamentation Of Ken Agyapong Reveals Akufo Addo Is Behind The Corruption At The Ports" on December 26, 2021.



I find it inexplicable why any educated leader would be interested in corruption and embezzling COVID funds but not in job creation or combating corruption at the ports, which has an impact on both domestic and foreign investors.



Sometimes, I'm not even sure if the president's advanced age has impaired his ability to think clearly because he can't even tell right from wrong and has engaged in more immoral endeavours than moral ones.

The current president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, calls himself an advocate for human rights, but I don't believe him because throughout Ghana's political history and under democratic rule, none of the other presidents has been as cruel, callous, and disrespectful, or heartless toward the populace as Akufo-Addo has been, all in the name of politics. The president has demonstrated in a few cases that he is not at all who he claimed to be, which this article will emphasise.



Akufo-Addo has criticized John Mahama since he assumed office and has misled the public because, first, he thought that becoming president was as easy as reciting the alphabet and, second, he didn't enter politics to address the problems of the underprivileged masses. The poor Ghanaians are bearing the brunt of his incompetence, carelessness, and pervasive corruption as a result of the fact that he only entered politics to further corruption by plundering the state alongside Ken Ofori-Atta.



Akufo-Addo keeps failing because he believes he is extremely intelligent when in reality, he is not. He doesn't care about the oppressed masses; he only cares about himself and the survival of his political party. It’s not a secret that African politicians are notorious for consistently misleading the populace and involvement in corruption but his corruptible activities have been different from all previous presidents in Ghana's politics and not even ashamed of working with politicians and journalists involved in corruption scandals in his government.



A president who never pays attention to the opinions of the people or shows concern for their predicament will always fall short. Akufo-Addo disregarded the populace and forced them to pay the bogus E-Levy. Three further new taxes have recently been criminally accepted by the majority in parliament, according to claims that the majority's size was illegally expanded by the addition of a few clerks to the house to speed up implementation. Believe me, Ghanaians, this will ultimately fail as well.



According to the Bible, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." However, Akufo Addo treats other opposition politicians in a way that he wouldn't want to be done to him. He has now appointed NPP officials to collaborate with Jean Mensa, the head of the EC. This is against Ghana's constitution because the Electoral Commission should continue to be independent and free. This demonstrates Akufo Addo's character and his willingness to commit any crime.

Akufo-Addo doesn’t care to do things that can generate violence because he knows that there are people always available, including the senseless illiterate tribal bigots to support him and accuse John Mahama as the one responsible. However, not this time, because the world, including economists, foreign ambassadors in the country, and other human rights organizations, are closely monitoring political events in the country. If Akufo Addo doesn’t know, then I am informing him.



Any president who lacks initiative and is committed to robbing the country blindly will name a relative to the position of finance minister. Nobody disputes the fact that Akufo Addo has appointed the most Supreme Court judges of any Ghanaian president. People need to consider why he is acting in this way. When a president realizes that what he is doing is wrong, he feels terrified and seeks out remedies that may protect him. As a result, he believes that erecting a tall wall of judges will protect him.



Although corruption has always existed in ports, under Akuko-Addo's administration has been at its worst and most desperate level. In the article titled "I Feel Very Sorry For The Next Ghanaian President After Akufo Addo," I revealed my satisfaction over criminalities at the ports and if today, it has been confirmed that trade and investments have drastically fallen at the ports, gives me more confidence in what I write.



The fact is that Ghana will continue to experience a long-term disastrous economic disaster because it will take some time before businesspeople or entrepreneurs will start to have faith in any administration or be willing to take a chance on investing in a place like Ghana.