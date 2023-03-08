NDC-NPP should not be leading Ghana during 70th anniversary - Sam Ankrah

Sam Ankrah is an independent presidential candidate hopeful

Countrymen and women!

As we observe 66 years of independence from colonial rule; and 30 years of our 4th Republic this year, we are faced with only one soul-searching question - where are we now and where are we headed from here?



A man whose life was favored with enviable resources must possess some substantial wealth to boast of, by age 66. A 30-year-old man, blessed with strength and an enviable heritage, must have a prosperous future to look forward to. But sadly that is not the reality of our 66 and 30-year-olds today.



Our struggle for independence only moved us from one colonial master who lived many miles away and handed us into the hands of neo-colonial masters who live right here among us. Since then, our leaders, our blood, have hoodwinked us, using political colors and symbols to buy our support, only to leave us dry and clueless and on our own: each man for himself. So the question now is, what would Ghana's story be by the time she's 70?

Countrymen, the NPP-NDC fraternity cannot and should not be the ones leading our nation into that 70th milestone. They have proven for 30 years that they just don't care, and neither do they have what it takes. It has always been and would always be about them and their close families and friends. Expect nothing new. It will not change.



So, Countrymen and women, it's time to look deep into ourselves and redirect our destinies in our favor. I'm sorry to break this to you, but it's time for us to rise and fight for our nation's independence one more time. This time, it's a fight for our independence from the neo-colonialist NPP-NDC rule. Enough Is Enough! Rise and join the struggle. Independence Now!