NDC Pro-Forum congratulates new NDC national party executives

NDC newly elected executives

The NDC Professionals Forum (Pro-Forum) wish to congratulate all members of the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress on their hard-won and well-deserved electoral victories.

We place on record our appreciation for the Alex Sebgefia-led Planning Committee for organizing one of the best National Congresses of the NDC. The whole process was very peaceful, democratic and beautiful as witnessed by the whole world.



We further congratulate the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission of Ghana for their great sense of professionalism that ensured a successful Congress.



To all delegates we say may God continue to bless and protect you for your loyalty and endurance.



It has been three days after the Congress, and there has not been any reported incidence so we thank all drivers for driving our Delegates back to their homes peacefully.

Whilst congratulating those who found favour with the delegates, we wish to encourage those who were just not lucky and wish them better luck next time.



The Professional’s Forum is equally pleased and grateful to the NDC Congress for approving our Application for Affiliation.



On our part, the NDC Professionals Forum (Pro-Forum) pledges our full unalloyed support for the Party. We will continue to serve the Party with our diversified expertise, rich experiences, and resources until the Party gains political power to offer Ghanaians a people centered transparent and accountable government.