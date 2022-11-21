NDC folks are starting to get it, the party can't win with Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The current political climate in the NDC after the just-ended regional elections nationwide paints a picture of a silent revolution slowly unraveling in the party of Rawlings.

As far as I can tell, there’s a growing realization by Mahama's heaps of rabid followers that they might have been completely and utterly duped by the bubble they've been living in.



Oh yeah, until today, everyone thought Mahama had the NDC flagbearership slot in the bag – but now, that’s not the case. The pendulum swung too far in the other direction in the regional executive elections - The stunning wins by relatively unpopular candidates in regions like Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta make the case that, the NDC is ready to move on without Mahama.



In the Ashanti Region, where the NDC status quo and the Mahama cult waged a campaign of vilification against the incumbent chairman, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi still weathered the storm and came out victorious against all the odds. The same scenario played out in the Western and Northern Regions.



On the whole, the so-called anti-Mahama candidates fared slightly better than those who had the covert backing of the former President.



Of course, given the fall of most of the preferred candidates of Mahama, and the drubbings suffered by them in the regional elections, coupled with the fact that the trend looks likely to continue in the forthcoming national executive elections, it is clear the center of gravity of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the party crown may pass on from old king to a new one ahead of election 2024.

Crucially, what this loud and clear repudiation of Mahama allies really tells us is that the NDC rank and file are beginning to get it. Some have already seen the light, others now think there is a bit of a chance they could weather a tricky change in the main aim of politics: away from cult following and towards working really hard for a viable alternative to Mahama.



In other words, the Mahama elephant in the room needs to be hauled from the shadows and painted in bright colors so we can all as activists finally talk about the damage he has wrecked in the cold light of reality - The NDC keeps losing and losing and losing under his leadership - Essentially, the NDC can't win with him in the helm of affairs.



This is why the party needs to move on and get behind a leader that can close the deal in 2024. It's time for major electoral changes - we need someone who can score over 50% in the next elections. A winnable candidate, not just a flagbearer - A leader that will make the NDC electable once again.



He may still be popular in the National Democratic Congress(NDC), but then, a move away from Mahama's leadership appears to be gathering momentum.



I shall be back