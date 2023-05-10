NDC presidential and parliamentary elections May 13, 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The year 2024 is almost upon us and the future of our beloved country Ghana is hanging in the balance. It is true that the voters on December 7, 2024 will determine who goes to parliament and who becomes the next president of Ghana, but long before that, the party delegates would have predetermined who becomes what.

This letter is a plea to all NDC delegates as the party prepares for its parliamentary and presidential primaries on May 13, 2024.



In few days the destiny of this country will be in your hands as delegates and what you choose to do with this opportunity fate has placed with you would possibly decide the fortune or prospects of our country Ghana.



Your decision on May 13 as delegates would also determine NDC’s winning chances in the general elections since we are all aware that our economy is in shambles and as such, we need effective candidates who can lead us into winning power to help tide against corruption, poverty, inflation autocratic leadership and banditry of our natural resources created by NPP’s Nana Addo/Bawumia government.



I am writing to plead that you put your constituencies and our dear country first and consider the future of our people; many of whom will be grateful for the wise decisions you will make on May 13. Let’s not be swayed by the gifts and money to vote for unqualified candidates, there’s nothing like a ‘cocoa season for delegates' because you can’t hold a candidate accountable for failing to deliver on promises if you have been bought and paid to vote.



It’s therefore important that you look for leadership qualities such as tolerance, temperance, skillset, experience, security, good educational background, and above all the ability to network for development.

Again, let’s look for effective and visionary candidates to lead us to recapture power from this incompetent inept NPP government and save Ghana from this untoward and unprecedented economic hardship. lets go into this internal election with love and respect for opponents.



NDC is a democratic party and very patriotic so let’s demonstrate such. Wisdom from Prof. Joshua Alabi goes “As you help detractors to destroy our candidate in your constituency because your preferred candidate has been disqualified or fails to win in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries, your kind in other constituencies are emulating same against our candidates and party. No amount of campaign from you for the party afterwards can equal or pass the level of destruction caused by your actions. If you want our party to win both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections, drop this unsportsmanlike behavior and don’t make us waste time to beg or massage your ego. Please be a sportsman and let’s move on”.



My dear party men and women, history beckons you to do the right thing, the right thing for posterity, party and the country at large. To all delegates, we want leaders, not politicians, think of your children and the kind of leaders you want to bequeath to them.



Please do make the best decision on May 13. Again, the future of NDC, your constituency and our country is in your hands.