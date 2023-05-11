NDC primaries: President Mahama as the arrow and spear of Ghana

A file photo

The Sahara Reporters of Nigeria reported the former Edo State Senator, Patrick Obaingbon, the Satan of English grammar, to have defined 'Cabalocracy as the government of the Cabal, by the Cabal, and for the Cabal'.

The Cabal are often the real possessors of political power in any government and they manipulate it the way they deem fit. They were those Minister Luis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam referred to when he described former President Obama's victory as a Black Man in the Whites' House and not a



Black Man in the White House.



For Luis Farrakhan, what makes and surrounds political power is what is



the power and not the one placed in charge of it.



In the movie series 'The Blacklist', the Cabal are those Raymond Reddington needed the fulcrum from Elizabeth Keen to expose. They are usually a shadow government or a defacto government to whom the real actors of state are attached to their apron strings.



In every government, the Cabal mostly operate from the dark with invisible but invincible hands that are very powerful. They are sponsors of politicians and political parties in kind or with load of cash and demand, in return, an autopilot and free operations of their businesses illegally.



Tax evasion, shoddy works, planning of vice, and conspiracy are characteristic of them. The Cabal has been the very unfortunate reason why many countries continue to retrogress.



In Ghana, Gabby Otchere Darko may be a classic example of a Cabal member whom many refer to as the de-facto prime minister of Ghana. The issue of Cabal has been very serious. When they plan a vice or conspire to do something, unless



God, they achieve it. People they hate or envy least survive their attacks.



Because most governments are attached and subordinated to the Cabal as political parties' apparatchiks are subordinated to officials of

government. It has a very long clientelistic chain.



Our problem in Ghana, however, under the Akufo Addo-Bawumia-led government is that, the Cabal is the government and government is the Cabal! And the evaporation and disappearance, into cul-de-sac, the quantum of our cash that has been plundered over the last seven years by the NPP government speaks volumes to this reality.



The Cabal is the government! And they do anything to achieve whatever they want regardless the pain that can cost the masses or political opponents.



But you see, the vulture that snatches the carcass and bone of the lion King would soon find it to be neither a blessing nor beneficial in the sky or on land.



It's a waste of its energy and time, an exercise in futility; a torment and a curse to such a vulture that would soon be added to the carcass of the King of



the jungle.



Fellow Ghanaians, those who snatched the victory of former president John Mahama can neither find peace nor honor. And it would be at our own peril if we sit aloof and watch them bring another disaster upon us. That’s why it is necessary that we report persons who dream of breaking any 8 to the nearest police station.



History is replete with people who preyed upon the wrong prey and face the full rigors of the law of nature later in their lives. And permit to share this story about a fisherman and the strong man.



Somewhere in the distant past in the history of Islam, a certain pauper who was a fisherman is said to have had his fish seized by the 'Arnold Schwarzenegger' of that time - very strong, headstrong and well built man. The fisherman got only one big fish that day for his family to break their several days of



hunger. But on his way back home, this prodigal son of the community seized the catch, and told him to 'go to court'.

Apparently, the fish thief and snatcher was one of the owners of that community who thought he could oppress innocents and get away with it. The fisherman’s plea with him didn’t work out and the strong man went away with the fish. The poor fisherman raised his eyes to the heavens and said, 'O dear God, he has forcibly snatched away my fish and I could not fight or stop him. Dear God, he has shown me his might, please let me see the trace of Your Might in him, for You are the Mightiest and the Just". Off, he went home empty-handed.



Upon arrival, the strong man brought out his stolen fish to prepare it for cooking. Then the dead fish shook itself and one of its fins pricked him. Quickly, his arm got swollen and the pain became quite unbearable that doctors suggested amputation of his entire arm. It was amputated.



Then the pain reflected in all his limbs and were all amputated. Then reality suddenly dawn upon him that the injustice meted out to the fisherman was what God was avenging.



He then set out to look for the fish owner to apologize. But it was too late. All his limbs got amputated within a space of 'two years'. When he eventually met the fisherman, he could not recognize the strong man again: what was left of him was not more than a semicolon (:).



He reminded the fisherman that he was that macho man who seized his fish two years ago.



"Please what did you do when I forcibly took your fish away?" He asked amidst sobs. "Well, I told God to let me see the trace of His might in you just



as you just as you overpowered me and took the only food for my family away that day".



Apparently, there's no doubt that the government of Ghana has had all of its economic limbs amputated for stealing a 'fish'. Thus, Ghana is going through this rough and very ugly times because President Akufo Addo and his New Patriotic Party, NPP, had used coercive apparatus of the state to snatch (stole)



the victory and presidency of former President Mahama.



The signs were already visible enough when the NPP came to power in 2017 on the back of mudslinging, smear campaign, and a host of fugacious campaign promises through which the Cabal have successfully bankrupted the country.

A shadow of which created the current mess and continues to manifest in the pain and shame, doom and gloom that have become our companion. Nobody needs to look elsewhere; we are in these demon, langurous days with the agony of tattered economy that is literally breathing and blowing hell at all citizens, regardless of social class, because, politics in Ghana has become to look like a battle of Adam and Satan, envy, enmity and hatred.



Unless hypocrites and treacherous elements in the NDC, every member of the party knows the hate, enmity, and envy the ruling party is nursing against former President John Mahama goes beyond mere politicking. It's personal and witchcraft.



The government doesn't want president John Mahama because of envy, a hate translated into some lethal enmity venomous enough to decimate the entire country.



Onlookers, both closed and distant, can observe that the activities of government are far from governance. No, it's to collapse and completely ruin Ghana and the economy so that when President Mahama returns, he would find the country ungovernable. Something the NPP had done before to come into power which, like the fisherman's molester, really boomerang and haunted them big time.



Only persons with severe psychopathic tendencies and unwarranted HPD (histrionic personality disorder) like Koku Atta Mills Anyindoho would stand the way of such a man. The NDC must remember that what the NPP has done to President Mahama in order to come to power and in order to stay in power await their children.



That’s why it’s imperative that every delegate who aspires to occupy that lofty position of the party rise up to support and endorse former president Mahama.



Clearly, the hate, anger, envy, and enmity directed at President Mahama by the NPP is borne out of sanctimonious agenda of the man accompanied by his saint-like character. Remember this government is the Cabal and the Cabal are the government.



It therefore behooves every member of the umbrella family, the NDC, who has interest in the flagbearership race to hold his or her horses and give the victim of the last electoral heist, former President Mahama every benefit of doubt to get justice served for his 'stolen fish'



.



You see, for Daniel Ziblatt, co-author of the book 'How Democracies Dies' democracy is a system of government that is for losers, and cannot survive if losers decide not to concede defeat. Dr. Duffour and Co. know very well their electoral fortune as far as the flagbearership race is concerned has been dead

on arrival.



There’s no shame still bowing out of the race if their bid is for the interest of Ghanaians and the party in particular. And if they have been implanted into the race by the Cabal, let them continue. But posterity and history shall not be kinder to them. They are at liberty to go ahead.



The man they are contesting against does not only bring truth and honesty as his political arsenal to the battle ground, he comes with his spear, bow and arrow, and his Fatigi Morokpe alias Muhammed Albyad as his nuclear tipped bazooka.



By the grace and justice of God, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama shall return to the seat of government. But only fools can fail to see the handwriting on the wall of destiny. Even the ruling party has yet to come to its senses that the deliberate pain they caused former President Mahama in 2016 (with lies and



vilification) and 2020 (with electoral heist) has literally rendered the man divine.



Indeed, in the history of humankind, only few people are aware that for the sake of one individual, an entire nation could perish. It’s called the 'Butterfly effect'.



Perhaps, Covid-19 would never have been exported out of Wuhan if political vultures did not plan to compromise the credibility of election 2020; maybe Russia would not have started a war on Ukraine if not to expose 'consecrated political virgins' of the NPP seven month pregnant with profligacy, thievery,



intellectual fugacity, and a great deal of sheer nonsense.



Maybe the exchange rate would not have climbed up to 20-something Cedis per dollar, and maybe general prices of goods and services would never have skyrocketed to this crescendo we are surviving to witness today.



The only solution left for the Akufo Addo administration right now? It is to quickly dissolute the government and vacate the presidential villa with immediate effect before Akufo Addo and his boatload of unnecessary ministers go the Adolf Hitler’s way in 1945.