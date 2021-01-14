NDC’s case will end in tears

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, are only making empty threats about going to court to challenge the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the NDC did not have the evidence needed to mount any successful legal challenge and added that in reality, their leaders were trying to hoodwink their rank and file by creating the impression that Mr. Mahama was cheated so that he could return to contest in 2024.



Nana Kofi Ntiamoah described Mr. Mahama’s concerns over the 2020 polls as a ploy “to position himself as the automatic candidate of the NDC” in 2024.



“We were all told in 2013 by the Supreme Court that elections are won and lost at polling stations. Do you know that up to date, the NDC does not have a complete compilation of its 2016 pink sheets? There is nothing that ex-President Mahama can do today to come back as a President. Whether he likes it or not, he will stay another four years in opposition,” Nana Kofi Ntiamoah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He reiterated that the reliefs being requested by the petitioners is different from the initial position they took prior to the filing of the petition.



“The idea that was fed out to the public was that somebody has done something wrong and that we have won the presidential and parliamentary but if you read the petition there is a clear request for a rerun which is based upon the fact that constitutionally nobody crossed the 50+1," he said.