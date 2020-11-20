NDC’s preposterous infatuation with press conferences: Holding one in support of Martin Amidu

National Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

As at the time of writing, Thursday, 19 November 2020, at 17:18 hours (5.18 pm), the NDC is holding a press conference in Accra. The press conference is their clarion call in support of Hon. Martin Amidu, with regard to his impromptu resignation from his post as the Special Prosecutor.

Sammy Gyamfi, a presumed orator, but actually the greatest liar full of mischief, is the one reading out the message the NDC have for the nation about the resignation of Martin Amidu, amid his numerous doubtful or genuine reasons assigned.



Was it not the NDC people who had always chastised Martin Amidu and treated him as incapable and unable to prosecute anyone? What was their source of information or conviction that made them believe that Martin Amidu was not cut in stone for the job?



Was it not John Dramani Mahama with others including Sammy Gyamfi that recently told Martin Amidu that he was stupid for inserting a paragraph in the Agyapa risk assessment and anti-corruption report that indicted John Dramani Mahama as the “elected Government Official 1” in the Airbus deferred prosecution agreement saga?



Why is it that all of a sudden, they have turned over their coat? They are pretending that they adore Martin and value him as a saint hence their press conference in support of him while in condemnation of President Nana Akufo-Addo?



What a bunch of hypocrites the NDC are! It is just funny, if not complete mockery, to hear of the pot calling the kettle you are dark.



The NDC have the shameless audacity to point at Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him for being corrupt while revering John Dramani Mahama as a saint. Indeed, wonders will never end.

Much as I hate official corruption in any form or shape that it rears its ugly head, being the bane of the economic emancipation of Ghana and Africa, I will least expect overly corrupt individuals like Sammy Gyamfi, John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah or Samuel Ofuso-Ampofo, to give me lectures on corruption while presenting themselves as unblemished.



It really pains me to have hastened to put out two publications in support and defence of Martin Amidu as soon as I learned about his untimely resignation from his post, unbeknownst to me his darker side that makes him unfit to be adored and qualified for the post of Special Prosecutor in the first place.



I am now going to publish my views about him now that I have become aware of who he actually is as a Ghanaian, pretending to fight official corruption while deceptive and harbouring malicious intentions.



Let it be understood by that so-called Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, loquacious but unprofessional, that their press conference in support of Martin Amidu, will not yield the result they expect. It cannot have any adverse repercussions on the chances of NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo, once the true nature and reactions of Martin Amidu at the Office of the Special Prosecutor have been exposed.



Sammy Gyamfi and NDC, keep on doing what you know best, propaganda, throwing dust into people’s eyes, but you will never achieve your motive. You will lose election 2020 abysmally!



Fellow Ghanaians, please don’t be deceived by the NDC and the calculated malicious resignation by Hon. Martin Amidu. We should not allow them to come back to plunder the coffers of Ghana anymore by their gargantuan “create, loot and share” judgment debt payments and soaring costs of government contracts awarded to their cronies, only to crawl back money in what is kickback for their personal enrichment.

Why would John Mahama illegally award 75% of the Nynahin bauxite deposit to his half-sibling, when he had lost the election 2016 and had only eight days to officially hand over the reins of government to Nana Akufo-Addo? It is from the abrogation of that dubiously-awarded contract that Ghana has got money to carry out the extensive asphalted road constructions ongoing in Ghana.



Was it not the same Mahama’s brother who was not paying import duties on his goods imported into the country, only to be hounded by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to scuttle away like a dog with its tail tugged in-between its hind legs to pay it when the NPP came to power? Had he not sought to refuse import duties payment by continually issuing dud cheques in payment of his due import duties? Had he again not borrowed millions of cedis from both Merchant Bank and the UT Bank without ever paying back the loans hence both banks going bankrupt?



Are these crooks abounding in NDC that Sammy Gyamfi, once a young man allegedly stealing chicken (fowls), want to come and rule Ghana?



Stop shedding crocodile tears for you hated Martin Amidu with scorn.