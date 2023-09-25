NDC should stop the needless propaganda and concentrate on what is needful

The NDC flag | File photo

In the dynamic landscape of politics often influenced by propaganda, it is often easy to lose sight of what truly matters. In the case of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, a troubling trend has emerged, one that threatens to divert attention from the crucial objectives of the party. The focus, instead of being on mobilizing the masses (people of voting age) for the upcoming election, has been hijacked by unnecessary pressure and speculation surrounding the selection of a running mate for His Excellency, former President John Dramani Mahama.

It is essential to reiterate that every card-bearing member of the NDC is qualified, and the flagbearer holds the right to choose a suitable candidate to run alongside him. However, what should be a natural and strategic decision has been marred by needless pressure and demands on the former president. This interference is not only counterproductive but also detrimental to the unity and strength of the party.



The choice of a running mate is, unequivocally, the prerogative of the presidential candidate. It is a decision that requires careful consideration, and it should not be subject to public coercion or propaganda. Rather than forcing the former president’s hand, the party should trust in his judgment and respect his right to make this decision. Former President John Dramani Mahama has made it abundantly clear that the primary focus should be on the limited registration exercise and on mobilizing eligible voters for the upcoming election. This exercise is the lifeblood of any democracy, as it ensures that the voice of the people is heard through the ballot box.



However, the unnecessary energy expended on speculating about the running mate is dividing the party’s attention and threatens to undermine its cohesion.



Furthermore, there is a genuine concern that the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), may exploit this internal division within the NDC for their benefit. They could use it as a diversionary tactic to distract the NDC from its critical mission of mobilizing voters. This is a scenario that the NDC cannot afford, given the importance of the upcoming election.



Now, more than ever, the NDC needs a united front. It is imperative to set aside differences and personal preferences and to rally behind the flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama. His recent decision to suspend all other party activities in favour of voter registration underscores the urgency of the situation. It is a call to action that cannot and should not be ignored.



To further underscore the significance of focusing on what is needful, it’s worth emphasizing that the success of any political party is intricately tied to its ability to connect with the electorate, mobilize its supporters, and advocate for the issues that resonate with the people. In Ghana, like in any other democratic nation, the power ultimately rests with the voters, and their engagement is paramount.

The limited registration exercise represents a pivotal moment in the democratic process. It is a time when eligible citizens must be encouraged and enabled to register to vote, ensuring that their voices are heard in the upcoming election. This exercise transcends political divisions and affiliations; it is the very essence of democracy. When citizens are registered and vote, they actively participate in shaping the direction of their nation, and the principles of accountability and representation are upheld.



Dwelling excessively on the internal dynamics of choosing a running mate, the NDC risks losing sight of this fundamental mission. In a time when political polarization and apathy can threaten the democratic process, maintaining a unified front and focusing on the people’s needs become even more critical.



The former President’s call to suspend all other party activities in favour of this registration drive is not an arbitrary decision. It is a strategic move to ensure that the NDC channels its energies in a direction that aligns with the principles of democratic governance. This call is not a sign of weakness but a testament to the party’s commitment to putting the interests of the nation and its citizens first.



Moreover, it is crucial to remember that the NDC, as a political entity, is not solely defined by its leadership or the selection of a running mate. It is a collective effort, a coalition of individuals who share a vision for Ghana’s future. In times of uncertainty and change, parties that stand united are more likely to achieve their goals.



In conclusion, the message is clear: stop the needless propaganda and concentrate on what is needed. The NDC must refocus its efforts on the limited registration exercise and the mobilization of eligible voters. This is where the party’s true strength lies in the collective voice of the people, by respecting the flagbearer’s prerogative, maintaining party unity, and prioritizing the democratic process, the NDC can build a strong foundation for the upcoming election and continue to be a force for positive change in Ghana.