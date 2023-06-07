NPP 2024: Alan Kyerematen's unmatched marketability and competence – NPP’s trump card

Alan Kyeremanten is former Minister for Trade and Industry

What we normally get to know and see in politics is just an infinitesimal fraction of what really goes on behind the scenes. Most of the political machinations are either done under the cover of darkness or behind heavy doors at high places.

One thing that informs most political decisions in high places is interest. It is said that in politics there is no permanent friend. What exists in politics is permanent interest. That is why politicians can easily sacrifice friendship for their interests. Some even go to the extent of killing to protect their interest.



It even becomes scarier when a group of people amass wealth to pursue their provincial ulterior interests at all cost at the expense of the collective interest of the party they have benefitted so much from, as it is being witnessed in the NPP lately.



It has now become quite obvious that DMB is only serving as a Special Purpose Vehicle for the conveyance of the special interest of the Akyem Mafia. Nothing more Nothing less! I personally don’t think Dr. Bawumia has any idea about the ultimate interest of his lords. I strongly believe he is only being used just to occupy a space for them temporarily.



Gabby and Ofori Atta, who are the chief bankrollers of the DMB campaign, aren’t that dumb to believe Bawumia can win the 2024 election. They know he can never win the 2024 election, as nothing favours him on the political market. They know he will be a very weak candidate. They know he falls flat on his belly in respect of the economy, capitulates on his knees to our opponent on religious and ethnic grounds and collapses on the back of his own words.



Can the Akyem Mafia and their well-fed cohorts sincerely say Ghanaians are satisfied with the Vice President’s performance as the head of EMT? Can they sincerely say he is better positioned than Alan Kyerematen to lead the party to appeal to Ghanaians for their votes in the midst of the current economic challenges that are largely attributed to him?

I don’t think any of them can have the boldness to say yes to these questions.



Who would shout “It is possible” except a man who knows he has messed up a great deal of political fortune? When you know you have done so well, you don’t say “It is possible”, you say “It is a done deal”. It is only when you know you are not marketable and your performance has birthed a seemingly impossible situation that you would pathetically say “It is possible”.



Which serious political party, on the basis of the common or collective interest of the party in respect of winning election 2024, would bypass someone like Mr. Alan Kyerematen, the most marketable and competent in the lot and go in for an extremely weak candidate who is not marketable and doesn’t have any convincing track record to present to Ghanaians for their votes? It is obvious that winning the 2024 election is not their agenda.



In terms of political marketability, which depends more on the nature and characteristics of the Ghanaian political market that is dominated by Christians, women, youths, and Akans because of their numbers, Mr. Alan Kyerematen stands in an unmatched position.



Which serious politician would say if we want to win more of the Christian, women, youth, and Akan votes to enhance our chances of winning, we should present Bawumia instead of Alan? Respectfully, it is either a naïve politician or a politician with an ulterior motive or interest who would support such proposition. Yes, some of us know the cabal in the party is more interested in controlling the party beyond 2024 than winning the 2024 election. Thank God the power belongs to the grassroots.

Sincerely speaking, when it comes to the issue of competence and demonstrable and verifiable performance track record, which politician in Ghana currently would be able to say he stands taller than Mr. Alan Kyerematen? Perhaps part of the challenge with Alan’s public profile is that not much is known about his achievements. However, without a doubt, he is the kind of leader corporate Ghana needs at this time in our wobbling economic life.



What Corporate Ghana needs to look for in its next leader is a proven business development leadership that would focus on creating businesses to expand the economy. And, going by Alan Kyerematen's career record, he has little competition in this area,



Check out his performance at Unilever, MDPI, EMPRETEC, Enterprise Africa, UN ECAin Ethiopia, African Trade Policy Centre, where he created AFCFTA.



Furthermore, in Kufuor’s era as Ghana's Ambassador to the US., he promoted the MCA MIDA grant of $425 million to Ghana and the acquisition of VALCO by Ghana.



Besides, in respect of the Trade and Industry Ministerial position held under President Kufuor’s presidency, he created the PSIs for Oil Palm, Industrial Starch, Garments and Textiles and for Industrial Salt, prepared a whopping total of 330 business plans under the District Industrialisation Programme for 330 industrial projects, 3 factories each for the existing 110 districts at the time, Friday Wear Garment Policy.

Under Nana Addo’s presidency, he established the 1D1F program of 293 factories for various Districts, created the GHANA AUTOMOBILE POLICY FRAMEWORK which attracted 5 of the largest international Automobile companies to establish assembly plants in Ghana, established various Industrial and Technology Parks in Ghana.



If it is about having a candidate who can easily lead the party to win the 2024 election and having a visionary president who can put Ghana on the path of the industrial revolution and economic development to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, then Alan Kyerematen stands out among the lot.



Shalom shalom!