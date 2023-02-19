NPP 2024: Setting the record straight on the issue of sacrifice for posterity (part 2)

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Interestingly, the same Databank guys and the Mafia, led by Ken Ofori Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko, are the ones trying to force him on the party again with cash, buying media personalities and threatening people, including Ministers and MPs left, right, and center. Nyame nti Enfa da!

So, Dr. Alhaji Bawumia was eventually chosen as the vice-presidential candidate before he agreed to take an NPP membership card in the year 2008, the year the 5th presidential election under the 4th Republic was held.



He campaigned together with the main candidate, Nana Addo, but unlike others who didn’t know what was in store for them, he knew he would be the Vice-President should the party win, so he “sacrificed” for himself. Interestingly, he refused to resign as the Deputy Governor when “sacrificing “.



Bawumia’s Questionable Loyalty:



Question! Who in his position, knowing that, he would become the Vice-President when the case is won, wouldn’t go all out to work hard for victory to be won? He did everything for himself to become Vice President. That has been the story of Dr. Bawumia in NPP. His loyalty from day one has been conditional. He always worked for himself to become Vice-President.



For instance, when he stood in the witness box during the 2012 election petition, was he not testifying to become the Vice President of Ghana? So, how on earth can this work be described as a sacrifice? As I stated earlier, one cannot be a beneficiary of his own sacrifice when the motivation is a guaranteed position! He did it for himself.

In actual fact, the Vice-President, Alhaji Bawumia, has never sacrificed for the Party but himself. As I have mentioned, he only came into the party’s picture when he was to campaign and work for himself to become the Vice-President. Even though he was of age in 1992, he never sacrificed for Adu Boahen and Alhasan, Kufuor and Ackaah nor Kufuor and Aliu Mahama to become President and Vice.



Sincerely, I even wonder if he ever voted for the party before he was brought in. He only worked for the party when he was assured and guaranteed of becoming the Vice-President. This is the kind of ‘sacrifice’ Gideon Boako was boasting about? Cooking to chop is certainly not a sacrifice.



Bawumia Couldn’t Sacrifice His BOG Job for NPP:



Besides, his intention and interest have never been to work for NPP nor any other person or people in the party to win power, without him on the ticket, as Alan and others have done since 1992. Even after we lost the election in 2008, he went back to occupy his Deputy Governor position till he was sacked by President Mills.



Don’t forget this important point, he did not even “sacrifice” his job as Deputy Governor when campaigning to become Vice President of Ghana. As to whether he believed the party will win, I can’t tell, but he never resigned! The position given to him by Kufuor was very sweet and will not let the payments go to anyone but himself.

Since then, he has been working for himself to become Vice-President, which he eventually became. Wherein lies the love, loyalty, and selflessness some of his people are pontificating about? Obviously, he never joined the party for the love of the party, but for the glory, position, honor, and money we now see.



Kindly catch the final part!



Shalom shalom!