NPP Primaries: Dr. Bawumia's rising popularity and campaign momentum shows he is the people's choice

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

In less than a month, special delegates of the New Patriotic Party will go to the polls to select five people out of 10, for the final lap of the bid to elect a successor to President Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP, for next year's elections.

The statutorily mandated special voting by the specially selected delegates of the ruling party, has been activated due to the number of people who have filed to contest the coveted position. So to satisfy the party's constitutional provision, the number has to be whittled down to 5, before the final showdown in November to elect a flagbearer.



All these processes are part of the party's laid-down procedure, but in reality, everyone, including those contesting, knows whose time it is to lead the NPP, for many reasons, and on the evidence of has happened so far, on the campaign trail.



A significant number of the 10 people contesting - have virtually gone to sleep, and are only candidates on paper, whose pictures will appear on the ballot papers to boost their resume. Their best shot at campaigning, has been sitting comfortably in cozy media studios and pretending to be convincing delegates.



With all due respect, the likes of Boakye Agyarko, Adai Nimo, Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Agyapong and Dr. Afriyie Akoto have not showed much seriousness, or impetus, on the campaign trail to even warrant any serious analysis on their chances. The delegates, most likely, will treat them with same unseriousness they have exhibited towards campaigning.



To be honest, the race can fairly be said to be a three-man race between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen and MP Kennedy Agyepong, to some extent. However, even that, one of the three, Vice President Bawumia, is the real deal. He is, undoubtedly, in a clear, unassailable lead for many reasons.



This is not the kind of baseless "comfortable lead" the NDC deceived its followers with in the face of glaring defeat in 2020. This is a strong lead with basis; a lead with conviction, backed by the overwhelming show of support to Dr. Bawumia by the rank and file of the NPP party, wherever he has been, across the country.

In terms of seriousness, organisation, messaging and most importantly, appeal, Dr. Bawumia is streets ahead of his seeming main contenders.



Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong formally started their campaigns across the country long before Dr. Bawumia, who had to wait for the party to officially open nominations due to his position as Vice President. But once the party did, and he officially started campaigning after submitting his nominations on July 16, he has not looked back, and the dynamics of the contest, have been as clear a sparkling star in the middle of a dark night.



Starting with a tour of the Greater Accra Region, following the euphoric submission of his forms, Dr. Bawumia has so far, remarkably visited over 100 constituencies, unlike his main contenders who are doing selective and cluster campaign, that is, transporting constituency delegates together to a central point, instead of going to them.



Dr. Bawumia's approach of going into each constituency and interacting with delegates and party stakeholders, has been welcomed, hailed and described as the utmost show of respect to delegates, as well as an indication of the seriousness he attaches to the process. Perhaps, others have decided to do selective campaigning, or are not going to the grassroots at all, because of the fear of underwhelming reception due to their waning popularity.



Another reason why Dr. Bawumia is ahead of the rest is planning and organisation. High level political campaigning hinges on effective planning, but it is quiet obvious the rest are not properly organised. Not even Alan Kyerematen, whom many would have expected a sophisticated campaign organisation, considering the experience he is supposed to have had in such campaigns. It seems the former Trade Minister has been deserted by his experienced strategists, and he is now surrounded by many people, who are more interested in projecting themselves than their candidate. Anytime many of his campaign aides speak, they utter controversial words, which make them the focus of discussion in the media, instead of their candidate and what he has got to offer the NPP.



To be fair, Kennedy Agyepong has showed much better organisation than the Alan Campaign, but even he, is nowhere near the well-oiled DMB 2024 Campaign machine in terms of planning and organisation.

MESSAGING



Dr. Bawumia's biggest strength is his messaging. His ability to positively project the party and government and reinvigorate grassroots party members, even as he campaigns for himself, is a major plus.



While others have been trying so hard to dissociate themselves from the so-called ills of the NPP Government, Dr. Bawumia goes to party stakeholders, owns up, highlights the successes and admits recent challenges government has been going through and assures them of improvement. The delegates are true party people and they love and appreciate this line of honest messaging which does not undermine the larger interest of the group, the NPP.



Thr Vice President also recognises and appreciates the challenges and concerns of party members. Key among these concerns, is the weak relationship between the party, especially at the constituency level and government. Dr. Bawumia addresses b this, by proposing solutions, which the rank and file have seemingly embraced.



While others do not hesitate to slam some key government decisions to delegates, Dr. Bawumia, in contrast, defends these decisions and explains to delegates.



While others downplay the achievements of the NPP Government and create a picture of failure, Dr. Bawumia energises the rank and file of the NPP by proving to them how the NPP in government, has performed much better than the NDC in many aspects, even in the face of global economic factors.

While others go around launching veiled attacks on the Vice President and government, the Vice President has remained calm, measured and focused on delivering his message of the need for party unity, as well as his his contributions and commitment to the party and government.



And while others preach about their wealth to party members and how they have supported the party with their money, Dr Bawumia preaches collective efforts and lauds the party grassroots for their indispensable contributions to the success of the party, in many ways, over the years.



If Dr. Bawumia's popularity is on the rise and reducing the race to 'Dr. Bawumia and the rest', it is because of the above. The Vice President has worked so hard over the years to earn the trust, love and support of the rank and file of the NPP party. They trust him. They love him. He has been with them all these years, in rain or shine, and they believe he can be a leader they can trust, to deliver victory.



On the campaign trail, Dr. Bawumia has not disappointed. He has proven exactly who the rank and file of the party have always thought he was; humble, eloquent, tolerant, knowledgeable and visionary.



Wherever Dr. Bawumia has been, the reception has been tumultuous, in a remarkable show of love by the constituencies, right from the grassroots to the top.



When it is your time, you don't need to be told. Everything around will indicate so. When it was Kufuor's time, the signal was clear. When it was Akufo-Addo’s time, the signal was clear.

It is Bawumia’s time! And the signal is undeniably clear. Even his fiercest opponents, both internal and external, know it is Bawumia’s time!



And after all these winding constitutional processes, we will all come down to one name as the next leader of the NPP.



That name is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.