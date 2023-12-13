NPP are as bad as, if not worse than, the NDC

NPP flag

It is about time that the truth was told louder on top of the mountains and in the valleys about the real monstrous nature of the NPP. The real nature of the NPP as it has come to be over the past several years, should be admitted by anyone who loves the party and told exactly how it is in case positive changes for the better could be made.

I would never believe if someone twenty years ago had told me the NPP could compare with, or rival, the NDC, in abuse of power and love of corruption. However, here we are today witnessing the NPP flouting their very party's internal policies for the selfish gains of their leaders and their cronies same as does the NDC.



They are doing it so blatantly without shame or fear.



Those in higher positions in government or within the party, think it is their inalienable right to decide who can hold certain official or public positions in Ghana and who should not. Many a time, of which evidence abounds, they want such positions to go to their cronies and families, hence the truthfully expressed public view, not perception, of the current president of Ghana operating a “friends and family” government.



Is it not glaringly an abuse of power to have employed those machismo tactics to re-elect Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum the Kumawu District Chief Executive, when most of the assemblymen and women had twice voted against his nomination and were bent on voting against him the third time?



Members of Parliament for constituency falling within a local district where a DCE must be elected, are by local government law to be present at the venue on the day of voting if they choose to, although they have no exercise of voting right. If that is the case, why was the late Philip Basoah, the member of parliament for Kumawu constituency, not only prevented from entering the secluded venue where the dubious third-time attempt was made to elect Samuel Addai Agyekum but was threatened by armed police to not dare enter the venue as it would not augur well for him if he did.



He was resisted from entering the place in defiance of the law.

A complaint was made to the NPP headquarters, the president of the republic, and maybe other authorities of interest yet, nobody cared a hoot.



Is NPP a democratic party that we have all the while delusively believed?



Why has Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen aka Alan Cash, resigned from the NPP to decide to contest the upcoming 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate? Why did Mr. Boakye Agyarko not go for the run-off with Mr. Addae Nimoh? Was it not for the flouting of the NPP internal laws to suit only one individual and the selfish and parochial interests of certain powerful but corrupt leaders in the party?



Why did Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) threaten to give Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Akufo-Addo a “showdown”? Was it not for the same reasons of disrespect for the NPP internal laws to satisfy the whims and caprices of some NPP leaders?



When John Boadu was the General Secretary of NPP, he had the shameless audacity to insult the intelligence of some NPP members-cum-electorates in some districts in the Western region when they expressed their disapproval of a candidate the president had nominated to be elected for the position of DCE.



John Boadu told them without any least respect for them that the person the president had appointed would still be the DCE even if they voted to reject him a third time and that they could go to hell if they wanted.

Nonsense, nonsense, and nonsense for such dirty statements to come from the mouth of a party General Secretary who does not know the value of party members, supporters, and sympathisers in the dispensation of democratic governance or democratic politics.



He thought he would hold on to that power for good, but little did he know that power resides with the people, specifically, the electorates when it comes to general elections, or the delegates when it comes to party internal elections.



Where is John Boadu today, and how is he relevant in the party?



How on earth should NPP cheapen themselves so low to allow dam illiterate Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi to determine the direction the party goes? I can’t get it.



The fact he is rich by spoiling the nation’s water bodies through illegal small-scale and alluvial mining (galamsey) by flooding the nation with illegal or legal Chinese for that purpose, does not make him any wise person.



Yes, evidence of rich fools abounds in the world if anyone cares to know.

I am highly disappointed in NPP for behaving roguishly when it suits certain leaders in the party.



I will never again waste my time and breath to campaign for rogues and pretenders to come and lord themselves over Ghanaians.



Ghana deserves much better.



Conditions prevailing in the country call for a third force led by an honest person who is fair, firm, visionary, law-enforcer, and a believer in the principles of the magic, thus, “Meritocracy, Pragmatism, Honesty” that worked to propel destitute Singapore into a highly advanced nation.



Such a person in today’s Ghana is nobody other than Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.)



The arrogance and impudence and the clear abuse of power ongoing in the NPP, as perpetrated and perpetuated by the leaders, must cease as things are currently falling apart and the centre cannot hold.

Rockson Adofo, the proud, fearless, and no-nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil has today been candid with the NPP leadership.



If care is not taken, the once-loved party by the people will disintegrate into warring factions.



Stop the abuse of power within the party to make it more attractive to serious and honest people.



Presently, NPP and NDC are what I may say, the value is the same!