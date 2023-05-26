NPP flagbearership Race: Keep Akufo-Addo out of your illogical semantics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The recent spate of flagbearership campaigns by the aspirants on the ticket of the NPP have been laced with transgressions against the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The problem is that it almost seems as if it is a religious duty to do so if they want to be acknowledged. Wrong! The delegates feel repulsed!

How disconcerting it must be for the aspirants to unleash their Pitbulls to attempt gnawing at the first gentleman of the land and how hypocritical it is of them to attend meetings in which he sits as the leader. Do they have no shame?



I have not yet heard any apology from Alan Kyerematen debunking the unintelligent assault by his spokesperson, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, on Nana Akufo-Addo! Does it mean that he has planned and okayed such unethical attacks?



Certainly so, if you ask me! Alan had been a core member of this government for six years before he resigned to attempt yet another failed shot at the flagbearership of the NPP. It seems to me that his desperation knows no bounds!



I can’t say that he is making things better for himself. All this while that he had been a Minister in Nana Addo’s government, what had he achieved other than supervising the projects that the President had given directions for implementation?

Alan claimed that there is hardship in Ghana, forgetting that it is a world phenomenon, but to apportion blame to Nana Akufo-Addo when he was an integral member of the Cabinet and chairman of the economic management team of that same Cabinet made it clear that he was on a mission to self-destruct. Yes, the hardship was not there until the causative factors made manifest. He knew that all too well, yet chose to disparage the President for his own selfish reasons.



All I am saying is that neither Alan nor any other aspirant must come near President Nana Akufo-Addo in their desperation to become flagbearer of the NPP. My compliments go to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whose campaign has thus far been characterised by reason, respect, and due acknowledgment of the achievements of his Boss, the President! He is not engaging in any form of mockery of the government but rather insisting on continuing in the blessed footsteps of his predecessors once he becomes flagbearer and, subsequently, President in January 2025, in shaa ALLAH.



There is an apothegm that says, “If you can’t beat them, join them!” I advise Alan and others to stop their uninspiring campaigns and time-money-wasting endeavours so that we can get an NPP president come January 7, 2025.



Let us all, aspirants included, put shoulder to bumper and lurch the NPP into position to deliver yet another inspiring leadership come 2025 with Dr Bawumia After all, in Alan Kyerematen’s own words of 2010, “NPP race is not a queue, we want a President!”