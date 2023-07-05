NPP is bitter against Quayson since the by-election victory foreshadows their defeat in 2024

James Gyakye Quayson

Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana, and the majority of NPP politicians are enraged with the residents of Assin North and Gyakye Quayson, who is serving as their representative in parliament because the residents refused to submit to the presidents Mafioso-style intimidation and repression.

I will only use one article, "By Force President, By Force E-Levy, Everything About Akufo-Addo Is By Force" written on March 30, 2022, to remind Ghanaians of who Akufo Addo is.



The president of Ghana claims to be a human rights lawyer, but I can show that, just as he fooled the world, including Ghanaians, into believing he is a lawyer, he also has nothing to do with upholding human rights.



In reality, Akufo-Addo's haughtiness, contempt for ordinary Ghanaians, and continual misuse of power, together with the corrupt Supreme Court judges he has appointed, reflect more of a murky side and covert actions than the human rights attorney he wants Ghanaians to believe.



The NPP administration, as a whole has united in opposition to Quayson, to boycott his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament.



The basic reason for this is that the government would suffer a significant loss in the 2024 elections as a result of that victory in Assin North.

Nobody, not even their self-proclaimed prophets and spiritualists, can do anything about it. The worst course of action is to boycott since that won't change anything, it will rather adversely affect the NPP.



In actuality, the NPP administration is aware that the outcome of the upcoming election in 2024 will be determined by the results of the by-election in Assin North, and as is customary, the president, who is more skilled at covert operations, has laid all the immoral groundwork to ensure that the NPP will



prevail.



Since Akufo Addo has been successful in abusing his position of authority and subverting the system, he has full confidence in his ability to repeat his Kumawu-style success.



However, I have consistently emphasized the impact on the people whenever Akufo Addo and his NPP politicians pretend they are unaware of or blind to what is happening in their immediate surroundings.

Based on tribalism, the NPP believes they are winning the hearts of the people, even though the majority of Ghanaians have long since lost trust and confidence in them, due to the president's reliance on state- sponsored media and journalists, including Paul Adom-Otchere, for disseminating false information in his favor, which continues to reveal the diabolical plans of Akufo-Addo.



That is the biggest error, and as Ghanaians will recall, I have often stated that tribal bigots, Paul Adom- Otchere, and state-sponsored media are doing more damage to Akufo Addo than good.



That is why I stated in my article that if people can't see the devastation, widespread corruption, and bloodshed caused by Akufo Addo, who has ruined our country beyond remedy, they shouldn't waste their time writing about Mahama because Ghanaians today are too intelligent to accept such rubbish.



Tribalism, unfortunately, wouldn't stop people from making the same errors.



As previously said, Akufo Addo used all his shady and covert tactics trying to win the Assin-North by-election, including giving the populace cash, bicycles, cement bags, and other items to ensure the government's success.

First and foremost, it’s a crime to use money to influence elections even though it is the most serious felony with a prison sentence. Even the former general secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, was once caught trying to bribe an Electoral Commission employee.



The young man's pleading with the NPP government to come get the 200 GHC he was given to vote for them after the by-election is over, is even more upsetting because he chose to cast his ballot for the NDC and now the government plans to curse those who accepted the money but chose to support the NDC instead.



Does the government take pride in such actions? This is very bad because it brings Akufo-Addo and the party to their lowest levels. They've failed, so it makes sense.



'Daily Graphic' quoted John Boadu as saying in a June 2022 interview that "despite the challenges facing the economy, the NPP was better placed to provide for the needs of the people and boost private sector businesses".



Can Boadu inform Ghanaians of the specific steps taken by the government to support the private sector? I've recently ended my investigations at the Takoradi port, which showed that every business there has failed, along with a fall in both domestic and foreign investments.

Akufo Addo, I need to remind you that there is a time for everything, such as winning and losing, enjoying in the sky and suffering on earth, oppressing the populace, and people’s uprisings, and since there is nothing you can do to keep the NPP in office after 2024, it is now time, along with the entire NPP government, to start parking. Going after your bicycles, cement bags, and money that couldn’t influence the by-election will always be the NPP's biggest embarrassment and defeat.