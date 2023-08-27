NPP's whatever delegates conference: A straight or bent poo is the same

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

“Shame on the misguided, the blinded, the distracted, and the divided. Shame. You have allowed deceptive men to corrupt and desensitize your hearts and minds to unethically fuel their greed.”

Suzy Kassim



During his last days on earth, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) asked the Archangel Gabriel whether he would ever visit the earth again after he the Prophet had died. The Archangel Gabriel answered in the affirmative. The Prophet then asked,



"What shall you come back to do on earth because revelation is terminating with my demise?" The Archangel then told him that he shall return to remove shyness from women and deprive leaders of justice. Perhaps, this is the explanation for the buffoonery and shameful display and objectification of women's nakedness these days. A prophecy.



Today, the best thing the majority of women can offer is their flesh: how thick and heavy their backside and breasts are, and the width and depth of their private parts. And she’s ready to wear just anything for that.



As part of how shameless women shall become, the Prophet Muhammad continued, “They shall wear dresses but walk naked at the same time; they shall wear hairstyles like that of the hair at the back of the camel, and when they meet a company of men, they change their walking in order to gain the men's attention. Such women shall not smell paradise. But the fragrance of paradise can be smelled from 500 years journey away."



The 21st century and beyond depict this exact prophecy by Prophet Muhammad when shyness, decency, and modesty have departed the eyes of the majority of women.

But I think not only women have been deprived of the sense of shame with regards to the advertisement of their private parts, and the majority of Kings, presidents, and leaders, in general, were stripped of only justice alone, but it included shame.



Thus, many persons in positions of authority have not only been deprived of justice in the exercise of their authority, but they have been victims and part of these 21st-century sophisticated half-naked harlots who have nothing to offer humanity but the parading of their flesh.



Most certainly, the "men" of the Akufo Addo-Bawumia government are part of this shameless bevy of these women of easy virtue. These men have demonstrated for the umpteenth time that they have no semblance of shame judging from their conduct and inordinate taste for power. Very shameful group of "men".



Well, those two vices: lack of shame and injustice have been demonstrated as usual in the just-ended so-called Super Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party.



But you see, our elders say that a man destined for inevitable losses and bankruptcy borrows money for a crude oil business trip to Saudi Arabia.



Clearly, the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has not learned any lesson from the leadership diarrhea and mishap they have been battling due to their thoughtless Machiavellian political techniques employed and deployed at any given time to keep those they disagree with at bay.

There's no gainsaying that the injustices done to innocent people in the name of political power have been the chief architect of the octopus of hardship, financial mess, and economic hell Ghanaians are experiencing under the leadership or "misgovernance" of President Akufo Addo.



The hanky-panky, the "kalebule" and "kululu" methods the NPP used to successfully create the most shameful electoral heist in the history of this country in the 2020 general elections, has undoubtedly been what occasioned this their leadership embarrassment which has culminated into our national economic self-flagellation, self-immolation, and annihilation.



It’s a fool that has his testicles stepped on twice, says Chenua Achebi.



However, it's intriguing to note that the NPP's self-doubt in winning any contest on a free and fair basis keeps growing leaner than trust in the Ghana Police Service.



The government has now been seriously afraid of its own shadow and would do anything to stay in power. Because their leadership means nothing to any citizen. Instead, it's a mere political enterprise and wannabes to feather their own nest; the rest of us can swim in hell so long as they can continue to sponsor heavy budgets of their wives' makeups, and their children's schools abroad, and protect themselves from the heights of Nsawam prison.



But unbeknownst to these certified electoral heist organizers, the Frankenstein monster that they created during the 2020 general elections that has been haunting and hunting them down to date is what they are repeating again for “rigging” the super (incompetent) delegates conference for Dr. Bawumia which sent Kennedy Agyapong, the expected winner of that conference, gaga and bananas.

But the good news this time around is that the NPP can't control this beast they have created, and the divine punishment for this latest gross injustice done against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Co., would only consume the perpetrators within the four corners of the party and not extended to the whole country like the accursed government of president Akufo Addo that becomes albatross around the necks of Ghanaians.



Someone must remind the NPP that it’s unreasonable to sell one’s head in order to buy a hat. You cannot kill yourself in order to live.



Nonetheless, fellow Ghanaians, in the kingdom of the blind a man with one eye would be their King. At long last president Akufo Addo has finally conceded defeat when he admitted that things have never been this evil and porous in this country with the unbearable and intolerable quotidian anguish of citizens raging due to the unbelievable and unprecedented mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.



What interests me is the appeal the president made. The passionate nation destroyer suggested that the NPP at its “Whatever Delegates Conference” would be able to produce a successor who shall navigate Ghana out of the current mess.



But as I went through the political CVs of the aspirants, I didn’t see a single one of them fit enough for such a herculean task. They were the same “men” and economic King Kongs Dr. Bawumia praised the highest heaven and referred to as “what a solid team”. The solid team indeed later turned out to be nothing but green-eyed financial vultures, monsters, and honchos of corruption whose unbiblical activities orchestrated our current agony through an unspeakable crescendo of borrowing to share spree.



Be that as it may, patience they say is like a piece of elastic; it stretches to a certain point, and beyond that point, it cuts. It’s obvious that whoever emerges as the flag bearer of the governing party has nothing to do with us as citizens. He would be the same old poison in a different bottle.

There’s never a polished and nice poo; and whether straight or bent, it’s still a poo. And there’s nothing like a poo from abroad or a rich man’s poo. All poo stinks and must be treated with the disdain that they deserve. It’s therefore incumbent upon us all as citizens to pledge anew, that we shall never allow another “dead scorpion” to sting us again.



Neither are we ready as concerned citizens to allow Dr. Bawumia and President Akufo Addo to use their “salami of clay” to f*ck us in the most gruesome and unforgivable economic doggy style in the management of our laundry let alone our well-being anymore.



Enough is enough. We can’t treat economic cancer with paracetamol. Let them give us a break.



It’s so shameful that some useful idiots in the NPP still have the guts to be left to continue with this national deconstruction and demolition exercise.