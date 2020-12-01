NPP sold 'mother serpent' Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians as 'incorruptible'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

In a manner reminiscent of key soap packaged and sold to unsuspecting buyers as smartphones at the Kwame Nkrumah circle by fraudulent hawkers, Ghanaians have now discovered that the New Patriotic Party fraudulently deceived them to perceive Akufo-Addo as incorruptible while in actual fact, as Martin Amidu couched it appropriately, he is the Mother Serpent of Corruption!

A viral video circulating on social media has incontrovertibly confirmed the very corrupt nature of the president giving credence to the fact that the president does not fight corruption but rather promotes it. Shamefully President-elect Akufo-Addo sometime in 2017 was captured in the video grabbing USD40, 000.00 in a brown envelope from the wife of a public servant within the Ministry of Transport, one Hajia Fauzia on her husband’s behalf.



The essence of the bribe according to the middle man Ambassador Bawua who handed the cash to Akufo-Addo is to protect the public servant who is alleged to be Ing. Abbass Ahorlu from being removed from the Urban Roads Department due to change in government and fear of not being considered an NPP insider. The greedy President was so elated by the cash that he quickly asked for the name to note down in order not to forget to honour the bribe deal.



Furthermore, he appeared to want more, political Oliver Twist that he is, asking whether the T-Shirts accompanying the money had only his portrait on it. He was somehow satisfied when told he and Bawumia were displayed with a sample brought to show to him. What is further revealing from the disgraceful footage is that Hajia Fauzia disclosed how they struggled through the corruption protocols and had to finally get to Madam, (Rebecca Akufo-Addo) to reach the President himself. It is a confirmation that the President has organized his corruption channels in a very sophisticated web that is meant to erase every trace that could expose his true nature.

The syndicate continued in government and probably established its base in the Presidency where a deputy chief of staff was alleged to be charging USD20, 000.00 from any investor who wishes to see the president. The NPP’s own deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen revealed on audio how the President ordered GHc5, 000,000.00 (50 billion old Cedis) state cash to be given to the New Patriotic Party to organize its national delegates conference. This development many believed was the motivation behind the unthinkable monstrous budgets appropriated for the Office of the President.



Many close watchers have expressed vindication of their firm belief that Ghanaians have obviously engaged a thief to protect the public; kind of assigning a hungry cat to watch over fried fish. In the run-up to the 2016 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo led the NPP to violently remove its National Chairman Paul Afoko, first National Vice-Chair Sammy Crabbe and General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong over corruption involving candidate Akufo-Addo and now NPP National Chairman Freddy Blay who was running a secret bank account without the knowledge of the National Executive. It took the nation close to four years to realize how corrupt the President is when the audacious former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu decided to take the elephant by the trunk and unmask the mother serpent of corruption, Nana Akufo-Addo.



With elections coming in a few days, the country cannot afford to keep the mother serpent of corruption and its numerous babies in power. Just in four years, we are on our knees poverty-stricken; we cannot imagine what will become of us in another four years if this huge mother serpent lays and hatches more eggs to infest the country. Ghanaians cannot sleep with eyes closed while venomous snakes slither around.