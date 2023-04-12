NSS allowance delayed

NSS personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) was established in Ghana to provide opportunities for young graduates to contribute their quota to national development while gaining practical experience in their respective fields of study. Every year, thousands of graduates are posted to various institutions across the country to serve as National Service Personnel (NSP).

One of the major challenges facing NSPs in recent times is the delay in the payment of their monthly allowances. The NSP allowance is a vital source of income for many of the personnel, as it helps them cover their basic expenses such as rent, utilities, and food.



Unfortunately, the situation has worsened in recent months as many NSPs are yet to receive their allowances for the months of February and March, even as April is already due for submission.



The delay in the payment of NSP allowances has had serious consequences for many Personnel, who are now struggling to make ends meet.



For instance, some NSPs have been unable to pay their water and electricity bills, leading to the disconnection of these essential services. Others have been unable to buy basic necessities such as food and toiletries, leading to serious health challenges.

The situation is particularly dire for NSPs who have been posted to rural communities, where access to basic amenities is often limited. These personnel have to travel long distances to access basic services such as banks and markets, making it even more difficult for them to cope with the delay in their allowances.



The NSS management has assured NSPs that steps are being taken to resolve the issue and ensure that all outstanding allowances are paid as soon as possible. However, many NSPs are understandably frustrated and disillusioned with the system, and some have even called for a review of the entire National Service Scheme to address the various challenges facing personnel.



In conclusion, the delay in the payment of NSP allowances is a serious issue that needs urgent attention. The NSS management must take all necessary steps to ensure that personnel are paid on time and that the various challenges facing them are addressed.



It is also important for the government and other stakeholders to invest in the National Service Scheme to make it more effective and sustainable in the long run.