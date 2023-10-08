Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia legacy of holes (NAAB HOLES)

President Nana Akufo Addo with his vice, Mahamudu Bawumia

History is one of the powerful disciplines of study with the capacity to keep humanity on track to greatness. The ideas propounded by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah of blessed memory are still on loan to the African continent and his legacy in advancing Ghana, Africa, and the black race remains indelible.

Between 2008 and 2016 Ghana was awash with paper ideas on how to transform Ghana by NAAB. Development was so much simplified that the incumbent at the time was said to be incompetent and corrupt. The promises were sweet and hopes were high as both young and old were excited. NAAB pleaded with Ghanaians to put them to the test at least for 4 years.



Ghanaians were captivated by the sweet promises of 1V1D, one Constituency of One Million Dollars annually, 1D1F, stomach ulcer-replete Free SHS, etc. Ghanaians put them to the test by voting massively for NAAB. It's been 82 months out of the maximum 96 allowed by law and the NAAB Legacy so far is that of *Holes*, I mean man-made *Holes*.



Potholes now called *NAAB* *Holes* in Accra where we have the seat of government is a warning sign of what to expect outside the nation's capital. The bus drivers and owners be they STC, VIP, OA, etc will attest to the debilitating effect of NAAB Holes on their business.



They succeeded in using religion (The battle is the Lord's) to hoodwink and hypnotize millions into believing in the National Cathedral Concept, initially a personal covenant between NAA and his God. Today as I write, the site of the National Cathedral remains the most expensive man-made *hole* in our history.



They came shouting on roof-tops of their economic wizardry and ended up spending between 22 - 30 billion cedis to clean up a banking sector that required less than 10 billion cedis to return to resilience. The uncertainty of the total amount expended is a black *hole* .

To confirm the 8-year saliva-castle they've been building while praying against the morning dew, the Bank of Ghana suffered over a 60 billion cedis deficit with an inflation rate above 40%. It is the greatest deficit or ' *hole* ' ever created in the Bank.



From their stern posture to fight corruption prior to the 2016 elections, now NAA has earned the irrevocable title *Mother* *Serpent* *of* *Corruption* (MSc) per revelation by an insider, OSP Martin Amidu. NAA has created a big *hole* *of* *shame* in the presidency.



Brethren, let me not annoy an already angry population with the figure of our national debt which they continuously deny until they were consumed by the reality landing the nation into an IMF Programme with all kinds of haircuts in the name of Debt Exchange Programme.



Lack of integrity in the NAAB administration as the solid economic team has sublimed by the power of emerging digitalization. This shall remain counted among the NAAB *Holes*



In 2017, Mr Presdent put his presidency on the line to fight galamsey. On this fateful day, the 8th of October 2023, galamsey accomplices in the seat of government as exposed by Prof Frimpong Boateng is another *hole*.

The multiplicity of *Holes* from Hamile to Asankragwa, deep in our major forests, and Aflao to Elubo can confirm that we've wasted 82 months since 2017 and still counting to promote the proliferation of Holes. _Yanom_ _a_ _tutu_ _ba_ __biaaa__



Truth be told if NAAB can reflect on the disgraceful 82 months in power and use the 14 remaining months to at least seal all the *NAAB* *Holes* in a reclamation project and get out, that could help assuage the pain of the millions of young men and women who hitherto perceived them as capable of transforming the Guggisberg Economy.



Let none be deceived. Leading a nation requires intelligence, integrity, energy and power to network with like-minded leaders around the world.



We've learned our lessons, amidst bitter. Democracy is like Social media, the user determines its value.



Long live Ghana and the 4th Republic

Long live our collective faith in our country.



May even reincarnated NAAB never be Ghanaians.



May God make our country great and strong.