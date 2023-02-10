Nana Akufo-Addo has destroyed the New Patriotic Party

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

When the NDC did their parliamentary reshuffle, the NPP, led by their National Organizer made a whole lot of noise about it only, for them to meet two days in a roll with the President in attendance, but without a date for their parliamentary and presidential primaries. Now the party is in disarray.

The NPP’s inability to set a date for their primaries is a clear indication that Nana Akufo Addo, the President and the leader of the party is no more in charge. The Party’s leadership at the HQ is not in charge and there is no clear MP, who is in charge. The NPP has become a headless party.



What is happening in the NPP is that Nana Addo wants to still remain relevant in the party, so he wants to extend the primaries to 2024. The MPs know the Presidency will be gone in 2025 so they want to fight for their own heads.



The MPs want the primaries to be held in the second quarter of 2023. The presidential aspirants also know they can only win in the primaries but not the general elections, so they are in the middle. They actually don’t have anything to lose except the monies spent during their primaries.



This is why Hon. Alan Kyerematen said that the NPP has no message going into the 2024 general elections. He spoke of the concerns of the NPP when they meet in their rooms.



I heard the pensioners have resolved to picket at the Finance Ministry, Monday to Friday from 10.00 am to 11.00am until they are excluded from the debt exchange program. So if for a month or two and Ken Ofori-Atta has not excluded them, who is going to pay for their transportation and feeding?



When petrol price moved up from GHC13 to GHC14 a gallon in 2016, Dr. Bawumia said the Mahama’s government was the most insensitive. Now, with a liter of petrol at GHC14, investors receiving hair-cut to their investments and pensioners losing their basic pay to buy food and medicine, what is Dr. Bawumia saying about the damaged Nana Addo/Bawumiah government?

Nana Addo has destroyed the NPP and if in 2025 they go to opposition, Nana Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Otchere Darko and other ministers go to jail, it will take someone who is two years today in 2023, to bring the NPP back to power. I don’t think most of us will be alive at that time so we will not care.



Mahama reba.



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:







