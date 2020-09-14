Opinions

Nana Akufo-Addo if you know you can't take blows, please don't throw blows

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The golden rule says we should treat others the way we want them to treat us, and I want to use a story written somewhere in the 13th century to lay a foundation for my article.

There once was a grandpa who lived with his family. As Grandpa grew older, he began to slobber and spill his food. So the family had him eat alone. When he dropped his bowl and broke it, they scolded him and got him a cheap wooden bowl. Grandpa was so unhappy. Now one day the young grandson was working with wood. "What are you doing?" Mom and Dad asked. "I'm making a wooden bowl," he said, "for when you two get old and must eat alone." Mom and Dad then looked sad and realized how they were mistreating Grandpa. So they decided to keep quiet when he spills his food and to let him eat with the family.



Furthermore, the golden rule goes beyond simply being kind to others. There is the need to speak to others the way we want to be spoken to. Unfortunately, our president, Nana Akufo-Addo, His Excellency, has unconscionably broken the rule. He has on countless occasions, insulted and called his predecessors names, but becomes exceedingly angry when there is a retaliation.



His behaviour reminds me of Peter Tosh's Glass House lyrics which seek to preach the virtues of the golden rule. In fact, I like Rastafarians for being religious and philosophical, but they like too much innuendos. So-so, "akutia". Kikikikikiki, did you hear Peter Tosh? He says that if you live in a glass house you shouldn't throw stones, and that if you can't take blows you better not throw blows. That you should harm no man so no man harms you; and that you should do unto others as you would want them to do to you.



Chai, "akutia" be what? When Nana gets hold of Peter Tosh eh! Check this stanza:

You build your world on lies and illusions But you never know that This is the conclusion No chance no hope for those Who kept it a goin' 'Cause you never know that The truth is showing



Hehehehehe, Nana, please heed the advice of Peter Tosh, you live in a glasshouse so I beg you sir, don't throw stones, and from your actions it's obvious you can't take blows, so uncle don't throw blows oo. We were in this country when you referred to the Late Professor Mills as Professor Do Little; we were in this country when you referred to President Mahama as clueless, incompetent and Ogu Edwuma. And just recently, 4th September, 2020, to be precise, in an exclusive interview on Oman FM, you said that Former President Mahama brags too much.



Abakade, then President Mahama threw some few salvos that you and your clique in government are Akyem Sakawa Boys, and you are throwing tantrums and running to Catholic Bishops for them to intervene. I can't think far! Walahi-talahi, JM toaso; JM biegya!

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.