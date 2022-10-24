Nana Kweku Ofori Atta, CEO Of Avcontech Security Masters, petitions president to dismiss BOG Governor

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta (CEO Avcontech Security Masters)

Mr. President with all due respect, sack the Governor of Bank Ghana per Article 183 of the 1992 Constitution which states emphatically his duties as a governor which he has failed totally.

They are as follows:



The Bank of Ghana shall be the Central Bank of Ghana and shall be the only authority to issue the currency of Ghana.



(2) The Bank of Ghana shall-



(a) promote and maintain the stability of the currency of Ghana and direct and regulate the currency system in the interest of the economic progress of Ghana;



(b) be the sole custodian of State funds of Ghana both in and outside Ghana and may, by notice published in the Gazette, authorize any other person or authority to act as a custodian of any such fund as may be specified in the notice;

(c) encourage and promote economic development and the efficient utilization of the resources of Ghana through effective and efficient operation. of a banking and credit system in Ghana; and



(d) do all other things not inconsistent with this article as may be prescribed by law.



(3) The Governor of the Bank of Ghana shall, for the purposes of this article, disallow any transaction or transfer involving directly or indirectly, any foreign exchange whether in or outside Ghana, which is contrary to law.



(4) The following shall apply to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana -



(a) he shall be appointed by the President acting in consultation with the Council of State for periods of four years each;

(b) he shall, notwithstanding article 285 of this Constitution be the chairman of the governing body of the Bank of Ghana;



(c) his emoluments shall not be reduced while he continues to hold office as Governor;



Why is everyone blaming the Finance Minister Hon. Ken Ofori Atta without proper constructive criticism, without reading the law ?



If I may ask,is he the Governor of Bank of Ghana, or he is Finance Minister of Ghana ? What does the law state about his duties by law ?



Article 183 of the Constitution, 1992 states emphatically the duties of the Governor of Bank of Ghana.

Why have politicians intentionally turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the core mandate and duties of the Governor of Bank of Ghana to attack the Finance Minister of the Republic?



Like the holy book says; “For the Lack of knowledge my people perish.”



I believe it’s time to educate the citizens with our laws, to understand the duties and mandates of certain positions, appointed to fellow citizens who have offered themselves to serve the nation, and have sworn an oath of high office to protect and preserve the Good name of Ghana, rather than channeling our displeasures on innocent people.



Why the massive call for the dismissal of Hon. Ken Ofori Atta, (Finance Minister) while the Governor of Bank of Ghana sits unconcerned or unquestioned about the falling of the Cedi?



Is he not responsible for promoting and maintaining the stability of the currency of Ghana, and direct and regulate the currency system in the interest of the economic progress of Ghana?

Has he been able to do that? If not, why is he still at post as government appointee as Governor?



It’s unfortunate how some politicians have turned to deceive the masses on political shows by shifting blame unnecessarily to the Finance Minister.



Outline the core duties of the Finance Minister against the core duties of the Governor of Bank of Ghana for Ghanaians to know who to call for dismissal.



Mr President, kindly make the law a syllabus in our educational institutions for it to be taught as a subject right from the elementary school to educate the masses in order not to be deceived by politicians with their propaganda.



God bless as all.