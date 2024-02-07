New taxes, Dansoman roads: in a communication glut, why the information scarcity?

File photo

To my mind, if a government introduces new taxes in an election year, it must be because there is an urgent need for the expected revenue; or it is to serve an important purpose – reasons that taxpayers should obviously be educated on so that they accept to pay, even if most grudgingly.

Thus is it’s extremely puzzling that it appears taxpayers have not been given the necessary information, the explanation, as to WHY Ghana needs an Emissions Levy (EL) at this sensitive point in time. And domestic customers, already struggling with high electricity bills, are to pay more.



So thank God that, according to media reports, following the vehement opposition led by the Trades Union Congress, backed by threats of industrial action, the Government is cancelling the proposed 15 percent Value Added Tax on electricity from January.



However, as at the time of writing this article, there has been no official announcement confirming the withdrawal, so the general, fierce opposition to the new taxes continues. Memorably, there has also been spirited, public criticism of the EL by the National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye.



How many people even understand the emissions danger that is now a global environmental issue, much less how the tax will help solve any emissions problem in Ghana?



Again, despite all the controversy, as far as I have been able to ascertain, there is still no official explanation about why the EL is needed and how it will help check environmental pollution in Ghana. Fortunately, Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) advert in the main dailies of January 31, 2024, gives an explanation about “a Levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions on internal combustion engine vehicles.”



Furthermore: “The implementation of the Emissions Levy is in line with the Government’s efforts aimed at tackling greenhouse gas emissions to promote the use of eco-friendly technology and green energy, improving environmental management while controlling general levels of air and water pollution …

“All persons who are required to pay the Emissions Levy are to register and pay the levy on the ghana.gov platform only (emphasis added).



“…a person required to issue a road use certificate (DVLA, etc.) shall demand evidence of payment of the levy before issuing a Road Use Certificate.” (Incidentally, is a “Road Use Certificate” the same as the DVLA’s ‘Road Worthy Certificate’?).



Surely, that explanation should have been communicated widely before the levy introduction, after the passage by Parliament last December. For the record, the Bill was not supported by the opposition National Democratic Congress.



It would be understandable if the levy were to apply to new car imports, to ensure that they have the right, environmental specifications. But with vehicles already in the country, what is the rationale? This is the explanation the public should have been given first, before the EL commencement.



What we’re still waiting to know is exactly how the EL revenue from vehicles already in the country will help check the excess spread of carbon into the atmosphere.



All the commercial drivers interviewed by one TV channel about the EL said they had not heard about it, but warned that it will lead to higher transport fares. No surprise that despite the gravity of the matter, the common humorous retort is “why does the Government now want to tax smoke?”

Evidently, the critical information the public needs is HOW the EL money will be used to achieve the objectives.



Is the levy meant to discourage people from using their vehicles or reduce usage? If that is the objective, if people have to park their cars, what should they rely on to commute or get around?



For example, in better off countries, people don’t have to depend on their private cars because their trains and bus systems work satisfactorily. Or, as electric vehicles have been identified as safer for the environment, they are putting in place electric power systems for those with electric cars. Is that the case in Ghana?



All we seem to have heard was that the EL would take immediate effect from February 1, 2024, to be implemented by the GRA. For its part, the GRA advert states the amounts to be paid, by what categories; as well as the disturbing revelations that one can only register and pay online.



Also, one will have to show proof of payment before one can be issued “A Road Use Certificate”.



Regarding the registration and payment only online, why the presumption that every motorist or commercial driver or motorcycle or tricycle user has internet/online expertise, or has the means to do that? This means that definitely another expense will have to be incurred, paying for an agent to do the registration online.

Ghana currently boasts of a plethora of media, and very high internet usage, even if print media patronage has reduced considerably. So why the absence of information on such a crucial subject as to WHY Ghana needs an Emissions Levy?



Regrettably, explanations that could resolve seemingly complex issues and reduce stress are not the style of officialdom in this country! Silence is usually the option until it generates unnecessary crisis, threats of industrial action; or disaffection with the Government.



One glaring example of absence of explanations is currently being experienced by the residents of my neighbourhood at Dansoman Estate, Accra. Since last September, instead of the tarred roads we were led to expect, we have been left at the mercy of dust, and nobody has bothered to give us any explanation as to the reason for the unsolicited continuing, inconveniencing dust showers.



Our plight began in September, 2023, when after decades of neglect, to our delight, road repair vehicles suddenly appeared and started working on our roads, levelling them, seemingly in preparation for tarring – as we thought. We attributed our good fortune to the intervention of our (Ablekuma West) MP, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



However, after the levelling with sand, inexplicably, the work stopped and there has been no indication of the road work resuming. At the time of writing this, early February 2024, to my knowledge, no word has come from our MP, nor from the Ablekuma West Authorities, nor any other source, as to why the work has come to an end.



It has left a legacy of dust: in our homes, on furniture and appliances; on our clothes and on our bodies. Apart from the annoying dirt, there are also the inevitable health consequences of dust.

Some desperate householders have now resorted to partially blocking off their side of the road with stones and other things to prevent motorists driving close to their frontage and showering them with more dust. Thus motorists have to do risky zigzag manouvres on those roads.



If there was no intention to tar our roads, why start? After all, if we had been consulted, I don’t think residents would have opted for a dusty environment in place of bad roads.



Why are residents of my neighbourhood not being provided any information about the stalled road repairs? Exactly what is preventing this vital information flow from the authorities? Clearly someone must have the information we need, so that someone could kindly provide it - or see to the IMMEDIATE completion of the tarring of our roads.



And I believe that these are not the only perplexing situations that people need explanations for. Our Government must communicate! And agencies must know they have a duty to give information to the public – especially when the means to transmit their messages abound in the country!



Conceivably, it is such information deficiencies that generate rumours and speculations, sometimes wild, damaging ones, but which eventually become what people believe even after the facts come out.