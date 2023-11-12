No diabolic attacks against Dr. Bawumia shall stand: NBGA reacts to NDC smear campaign

NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The legendary Bob Marley said in his song that: Who Jah (God) bless no one curses.

The Jamaican superstar says this to reflect all religious principles including what Akan traditionalists say: yɛmmɔ bosomba dua.



Who is this blessed son we're talking about here? He is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP's) flagbearer going into the 2024 elections.



The intelligence bureau of Nana and Bawumia Free SHS Graduates Association (NBGA) has uncovered a diabolic plan by apparent National Democratic Congress (NDC) operatives hellbent on soiling the hard-won reputation of Dr. Bawumia by causing disaffection for him among the religious fraternity.



In a WhatsApp group chat bearing the NDC logo, the name NDC SOMA, the participants were so disturbed by the nomination of the Vice president on November 4 during the NPP's presidential primaries.



They expressed fear that Dr. Bawumia who hails from the North as does the NDC's standard bearer, former president John Mahama, who has twice been rejected by Ghanaian voters; it looks more certain that the elephant party will give them a showdown up north and in the Zongo communities.

With obvious tacit approval of the NDC party hierarchy, screenshots of the said propaganda ploy which will be shared on nbgaghana.com, details of how the umbrella party apparatchiks will threaten the relative tranquility of our beloved country, by attacking the revered Chief Imam and other Christian leaders, and blame same on Dr. Bawumia.



NBGA tends to believe in the seriousness of the intelligence gathered, following the recent pronouncements by NDC MP for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Sam George, who was reported on ghanaweb.com that he ridiculed the religious leaning of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a Metro TV interview.



NBGA through our Chairman, Mark Ansu, urges all NPP faithful to be on their guard, and be ready to repel all attacks flung from the camps of lackluster politicians who mistakenly believe that they can only capture power by fiendishly mudslinging their opponents.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a blessed son who is immune to all ills breathed from the nostrils of moribund career politicians who can't contain the pains of their ominous extinction in Ghana's political field.