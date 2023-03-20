No one is killing investigative journalism in Ghana but the stupidity of the journalists does

Ghanaian Journalist, Manessah Azure

I am reading with shock that sends cold chill down one's spine, regarding the views expressed by the seeming most second popular and famous investigative journalist in Ghana, Manessah Azure, on the judgment pronounced on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong (Honourable) by High Court Judge, Eric Baah on March 15, 2023.

Without wasting any breath, let me inform and educate Manessah Azure that the proofs as adduced by Kennedy Agyapong in his rebuttal 'Who watches the watchman' to that of then acclaimed robust investigative journalism by Anas are more than sufficient to convince even a doubting-Thomas to see how criminal Anas is.



What Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I. had, and have, been doing, is not any investigative journalism but pure blackmailing, extortion, harassments and intimidations to plant fear in Ghanaians.



Speaking as one with security background and knows how criminal investigations are conducted to detect and prevent crimes, all that Anas has been doing as supported by Manessah is pure charlatanry intended for amassing illegal wealth at the ignorance and expense of Ghanaians.



His jobs cannot be accepted for facts, seeing how he sets up people and later edits his video recordings to suit his purpose to present to the unsuspecting Ghanaian public.



Criminal investigations are conducted when a crime has been committed to establish when, how, why and who committed it.

Criminal investigations are conducted on intelligence report to prevent crime from taking place by putting in place detection measures to nab the would-be perpetrators of the intended crime.



You don't just set up hidden recording cameras, invite people over, propose to them business deals, offer them monetary gifts only to accuse them of accepting bribes.



Manessah, come over to the civilised White man's land to see if Anas Aremeyaw Anas would be walking in the streets a free man without suffering a libel lawsuit or lingering in prisons by now.



You cannot set up people as he does, extort them and expect a competent judge worth his salt to make a ruling in his favour on his character assassination suit against Kennedy Agyapong (Hon).



The judge was right to have described Anas the way he did in his ruling.

If the law allows for jailing people in such criminal circumstances, l will have recommended the judge sent him to months or years in prison to serve a bitter lesson to him and his colluding criminals.



Manessah, let me put it to you that the way Anas goes about his work is not investigative journalism but an illegal way to enrich himself through exploitation of his victims.



Is there any credible investigative journalist in Ghana? I doubt it, seeing from the behaviours of Anas and Manessah.



Come over to Europe and America to learn about proper investigative journalism that goes with responsibility and consequences.



Stop your nonsensical journalism in Ghana that cannot be accepted for journalism in the civilised white man's country.