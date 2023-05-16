Not in a thousand years will NDC uphold the principles of accountability, probity and transparency

The NDC flag

The practical demonstration of accountability, probity and transparency (apt) in political governance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of former president-cum-flag bearer John Dramani Mahama is a mirage.

Therefore, anyone believing that the NDC are solidly grounded in the uphold of their supposedly core values of accountability, probity and transparency as the cardinal pillars on which the governance of their party and Ghana revolves are not only tickling themselves and laughing but kidding themselves.



Let me define accountability, probity and transparency as are in the dictionary and meant by the NDC.



Accountability is a situation in which someone is responsible for things that happen and can give a satisfactory reason for them” or “the fact of being responsible for what you do and able to give a satisfactory reason for it, or the degree to which this happens.



Probity is the quality of being honest and behaving correctly.

Transparency is the quality of being done in an open way without secrets.



From the dictionary definitions of the words above as are taken for the core values of NDC, can any God-fearing discerning Ghanaian honestly tell me that NDC do practise them?



From empirical observations of the activities of NDC, both overtly and covertly, I, Rockson Adofo, can say without mincing words that such words of qualities supposed to be their core values are rather anathema to them. They begin to feel nauseous at the sight of such cardinal pillars on which the economy of any successful country revolves.



Look at their recent presidential and parliamentary primary elections held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 that culminated in the withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffour from the race on the eve of the elections.

Was their photo album meant for identifying the eligible registered delegates not inundated with irregularities and inaccuracies all purposely made by certain NDC members in positions of trust to tilt the election obviously in favour of John Dramani Mahama?



By keeping the photo album to their chest, only to be released to Dr. Kwabena Duffour and Kojo Bonsu’s camps at the eleventh hour not go to negate, or make mockery of, their much touted adherence to transparency in all their doings? Again, does that not raise an eyebrow about their quality of probity, if at all they have any?



Were Asiedu Nketiah, Fiifi Kwetey and others on their election committee ready to account for their action regarding the numerously detected, although purposeful, irregularities and inaccuracies with potential to mar the elections as were conveyed to their attention by Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s camp?



No, they were not ready to give any explanations to anyone but threatened to go ahead with the elections as scheduled whether or not any court places an injunction against the election; restraining them from holding it on Saturday, May 13, 2023 as scheduled.

Here, where is the accountability they are talking about? Is it not all about mere talk without actually meaning it?



There are a thousand and one times or instances where the leaderships of NDC have openly gone against their alleged core values. When John Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi, Otukonor et al, knew very well that they had lost presidential election 2020, they still mobilised their mostly ignorant and politically-unsavvy foot soldiers to go on rampage in the streets of Accra agitating for Mahama to be declared the winner, convinced that the Electoral Commission had rigged the election in favour of Nana Akufo-Addo. Where is their quality of probity here?



NDC as crazy for power and illegal wealth as their leaderships and some of their well-connected members are, they will always trample on accountability, probity and transparency that I have acronymised as 'apt'.



NDC call themselves social democrats. They claim to be for the poor ordinary masses and are there to seek the collective interests of the poor.

It makes me puke when I hear them say such things.



Could they point me to any social intervention programmes they have established to help the ordinary Ghanaians since their foundation? Zilch!



However, the supposedly capitalist New Patriotic Party (NPP) have so many social intervention programmes that have come to help both the poor and rich Ghanaians to their credit. School feeding programme, health insurance and free Senior High School education are some of such programmes.



NDC are a bunch of liars, if I should be frank with them. This is the more reason why I would love to see Dr. Kwabena Duffour with his family quit the party as earlier as possible since bad companion corrupts good character.