Nyaho Tamakloe, the cause of our woes

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

My team, Accra Hearts of Oak is in turmoil. The performance of the team in the ongoing Betway Premier League is both appalling and abysmal.

The team is suffering from a serious malaise and it needs serious, dedicated, and committed hands to salvage it from further mess and embarrassment.



Accra Hearts of Oak is a prominent team on the continent. It has achieved numerous laurels both on the continent and in the local environment.



Today, the most acclaimed team is in disarray because one person who does not want to leave its association with the club is hovering around creating the mess.



The man is Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe. He is also known as 'Mr knows it all.'

He makes noise everywhere from football to politics.



He is a burden to my glorious and adorable club, Hearts of Oak.



He led to the dismissal of one of our finest coaches, who led the club to win the league in recent times.



The coach also defended the MTN FA Trophy that the team won the previous year, Coach Boadu.

We are blessed to have an astute businessman to head the club. This distinguished asset is one we all call Torgbe. He is the majority shareholder of the club.



I applaud this man for his dedication to the success of the club. Allah richly blesses him(Torgbe).



I appeal to him, to truncate the membership of Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe from the club.



He is just a huge liability and he is bereft of ideas. He must leave the scene. His presence or association with the club will continue to ruin the fortunes and future growth of the club.

When the New Patriotic disowned him, the party went on to win two elections and prepare to break the 8.



Someone is disturbing the spirit of the team.



My team is disturbing my soul and that of numerous supporters. We have to wake up from our slumber to save it.(the club).



Our position on the league table is troubling and sickening.

I am calling on the Phobians across the nook and cranny of the country not to sit aloof and allow our good team to go into a lacuna, whose salvation will be too late.



Nyaho must respectfully go and rest.



Ahmed



The Servant and a Phobian