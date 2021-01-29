Odorkor roads in distressing state

The current state of the Odorkor road

Some Photos have shown roads at Odorkor, on the Kaneshie - Kasoa highway in the Ablekuma North Constituency in a very unpleasant condition over the past few months.

Appeals from residents to authorities to bring the roads back to life has proved futile.



Hon. Sheila Bartels of the NPP is the new Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma North constituency, she defeated Winifred Ashley Mensah of the NDC in the December 7 general polls.