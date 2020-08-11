Opinions

Oh, why this case of friends today enemies tomorrow manifesting in Kumawuman?

Chieftaincy system in Ghana

"A friend in need, is a friend indeed". What at all can happen to put asunder to what God has joined together for the realisation of His purpose for Kumawuman? Is it the love of money? Is it the love of material wealth, fame and power? Why may a team member suddenly without an justifiable reason, secretly start to work against the interest of his team? Anyway, man proposes but God disposes.

Then again, it must be noted that God reveals to redeem and whatever God promises will surely come to pass in God's own appointed time, regardless of how tortuous, durational and more impedimental things turn out to be. God is the God of Impossibilities. His promises materialise at the point where a mortal being is about to lose, if not lost, all hope. So it seems to be with the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute that is now into its thirteenth year.



When the going gets tough, the tough get going. However, there are some within a camp that may appear cracking up for a number of reasons. However, those falling on the way side just because of their want for personal illegal wealth must please reconsider their change of mind for the sake of the purpose of God without incurring His wrath.



For the proud son of Kumawu/Asiampa, when the heart decides, there is no turning back. Once I have accepted to be the vessel of God, to fight at the corner of the truth to maintain the integrity of the rich Kumawu history, so shall I remain until God calls me home to His glory.



It is said, "Quitters never win, and winners never quit". Why are you in two minds now that the liberation fight is nearing its end? Are you afraid of the outcome? Are you uncertain about the outcome hence jumping the boat to run for what seems in your eyes to the best benefit you can ever get – wealth and position? Hahahahahaaaa.



There is nothing as painful for your friend to abandon you in your great time of need. However, God says, your friend may abandon you but He will be with you always so fear thee not.



To all Kumawuman citizens fighting on the side of truth, fear ye not for God keeps His promises and He is with you always. Don't be afraid of the judges. Don't be afraid of the police. Don't be afraid of the politicians. Don't be afraid of the so-called powerful traditional overlords. God is greater than them, and the will of God shall reign supreme. Who are those mortal beings that say they will not allow the purpose of God to come to pass as promised, but theirs?

Taking you down the memory lane, many a person who had desired to thwart God's purpose in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute has in one way or the other been disgraced. I shall mention a few of them here. They are all alive and can come out to challenge my claim if they think I am lying. Why will I lie, and what should I lie for?



Then President John Dramani Mahama had on a number of occasions abusively exercised his Executive powers in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute in favour of his "Yentie obiaa" dancehall buddy. Had he not once summoned Inspector General of Police, Dr Kudalor, to his office in the presence of his traditional overlord friend? What was the motive for that meeting and what is the position of then President Mahama now? Lost election, out of power, surrounded by sycophants bent on milking him dry by telling him lies to get him reach into his pocket to give them part of the illegal wealth he has made for himself, while also being rubbished by the irresponsible attitudes by Mzbel and Tracey Boakye, his alleged side-chicks. Is he also not being played tricks on by fake pastors and so-called prophets like Nigel Gaisie and Badu Kobi?



The former Chief Justice Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood also has had her comeuppance by attempting to meddle wrongly in the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. It is illegal by the rules of court to transfer a High Court judge from a court he presides over before the end of his two years in that place. However, two letters from Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood's office as the Chief Justice did not only transfer a Mampong High Court judge from Mampong to Bolgatanga in less than a year into his posting to Mampong but also, banned him from proceeding with the Kumawu chieftaincy case where he was about to issue mandamus to some Registrars of Houses of Chiefs to produce some documents to the court. She directed the case before the Mampong High Court to be transferred to Kumasi and reassigned to one Judge Wilson who in the end pronounced a judgment open to possible public ridicule and wagging of tongues.



I had to publish articles to openly criticise her professional attitude. In the end, it is alleged in the public domain how she accepted a BMW 7 Series from that notorious Anas Aremeyaw Anas as a gift to ultimately or probably cause her to compromise her credibility in favour of Anas. When it is coming, it is doing. Mess with the Kumawu chieftaincy dispute and God will disgrace you along the line.



Going forward, let me mention the once Ashanti Regional Police Commander DCOP Nathan Kofi Boakye. He allowed himself to be abusively criminally used by the Asante Overlord. He was doing the bidding of the overlord rather than obeying the rules and regulations of his police profession; being fair and honest in the application of the law in exercise of his police duties. Nevertheless, he sacrificed those qualities either out of fear or inducement for his selfish interest. He was permanently on the go at the crack of the fingers by that overlord to do the unthinkable that could even potentially take human lives.



Nevertheless, he himself has let the cat out of the bag. He has confessed that going after the lives of the popular Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, the people's choice and the more adorable chief, and his supporters, as happened in Kumawu-Bodomase on Thursday, 16th February 2017, was at the behest of that one and only most powerful traditional overlord in Ghana. Yet, this is the police officer who was aspiring for the highest post in the police service, Inspector General of Police. As long as God lives and remains Omnipotent, Omniscient and Omnipresent, Nathan Kofi Boakye will never realise his dream for that highest post unless he acts professionally without succumbing to the caprices of a traditional overlord in contrast to his professional police duties.

All those that have wished to change God's promises to replace them by their own have suffered a repercussion. What I can't tell is if some of such persons have already died. Therefore, those who by their greedy quest for wealth are liaising or secretly making attempts to condone and connive with the party fighting against God's purpose in the case, must take cue from the instances cited above. You can't intransigently seek to obstruct God's purpose and go scot free. No, you will certainly suffer some punishment.



I call on anyone who loves the truth and can help Kumawuman people in prayers, to pray to God Almighty entreating Him to let His promise to whomever He has given favourable promise in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute to come to pass but not what some mortal beings want.



It is said that the Kumawuman sub-chiefs are helping Dr Yaw Sarfo and Kumawuhemaa to sacrifice truth on the altar of lies, just for what they selfishly stand to gain as individuals as against the collective interests of Kumawuman and her sons and daughters.



I am addressing you directly, he who is attempting to make God appear a liar by doing all you possibly can to overturn His promise for yours to triumph. Such persons, God is watching you and will surely deal with you accordingly.



The battle is the Lord's and with God, we shall win.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.