Old Tafo youth appreciate Dennis Miracles Aboagye for rekindling the spirit of NPP

Dennis Miracle Aboagye

We the youth of the Old Tafo constituency, express our sincere appreciation to Mr Dennis Miracle Aboagye for taking the time to visit and rekindle the spirit of the grassroots ahead of Saturday's polls.

The Old Tafo Constituency NPP especially the Teaming Youth is greatly impacted by your words of hope, conviction, and inspiration.



Your well-articulated position on the good works of our hard-working member of parliament ( Hon. Ekow Vincent Assafuah ) is well-noted and taken in good faith.



We’re extremely convinced by your words , the Old Tafo Constituency shall maintain the current MP who’s well connected to the current and the future leadership of our great Party.



We assure you and all grassroots of the party that on Saturday we shall do the needful in the larger interest of the constituents by re-electing EKOW VINCENT ASSAFUAH to continue the good works he started.



The unprecedented massive road infrastructure, employment of our youth, and many other ongoing projects within the constituency just within a spate of three years as a Member of Parliament shall be duly appreciated.



Mr. Dennis Miracles

Aboagye, a former Constituency Youth Organizer , a former Municipal Chief Executive, a National Communications Team Member,a spokesperson to the Flagbearer of our Party and a current Presidential Staffer, Old Tafo Constituency is grateful.



We say ayekoo



*HON NANA KWADWO PIPIM



YOUTH ORGANIZER



OLD TAFO, NPP*