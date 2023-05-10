On parliamentary primaries and who I am voting for in Chiana-Paga constituency

Francis Atayure-Asekiyire Abirigo is a candidate in the NDC race in the Chiana-Paga constituency

By the power vested in me, at the KANDIGA primary A branch of the Chiana-Paga constituency, as its ORGANIZER, I will cast my vote, God willing, come Saturday May 13 2023 for. Parliamentary and Presidential candidate.

Since all politics is local, or so they say, I am openly taking a position at the local level with a particular candidate that I find suitable at this moment in time to represent my people for practical and historical reasons.



Four candidates are on the ballot. One incumbent MP and three challengers. I am believe in rotational leadership. I believe in constant change. Therefore I will go for a change candidate. And of the three, ONLY one stands out - Francis Atayure-Asekiyire Abirigo.



Mr. Abirigo, also known as “Yagabus” by his peers is my contemporary from the sister village of Mirigu-Nabango next to Kamdiga, my fatherland. We grew up together. We completed secondary school the same year albeit we attended different schools.



Abirigo and I dreamed together about the future. We reasoned and contemplated on the kind of future we wanted for ourselves and our people. Anytime we met, we formed an adhoc think-tank for the purpose of masterminding development ideas for our people.



I will dare say we saw ourselves as natural leaders with a historical duty and obligation to our people.



Abirigo was always a magnet for people. Well grounded in our culture and traditions and yet very global in his point of view.

Years later, we met at the Ghana Institute of Journalism where he came to study Development Communications. It was clear to me that he was clear on his mind and he was preparing himself for the task of leadership ahead.



Although he comes from the Nankani side of the culture, he has absorbed the kassena side of the culture as well by fluently speaking Kassem. That makes makes him a truly multicultural candidate for ALL the people of the Chiana-Paga constituency and not just SOME



of the people.



Abirigo has a comprehensive understanding of the development challenges of our people and he knows how to communicate these challenges to all development partners including the government of Ghana as well as donor agencies for redress.



He is also a listener. That is a skill lacking in most leaders and potential leaders who think they know it all. This is why he is man of the people, our people.



At the moment, he is my man in the arena. My incoming MP. I will vote for him and I urge all my fellow delegates in the Chiana-Paga constituency to cast their vote meaningfully and safely on Saturday in favor of the obvious choice - Francis Atayure-Asekiyire Abirigo!