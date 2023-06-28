On the banks of River Pra, which is in a terrible state

The current state of River Pra

Our ancestors in Africa frequently tell us that rivers are gods that can heal, punish, and even kill if you offend them; I believe this, and to me, the only punishment Akufo- Addo and the entire NPP administration deserve is for the spirits of River Pra to remove them from power because the current president of Ghana, who swore to fight illegal mining in Ghana just as he promised to fight against corruption and failed, has instead been exposed as one of the culprits behind the evil mining practices.

It is challenging for Ghanaian journalists to write about Akufo-Addo that he is not a president but rather a criminal and opportunist who firmly believes in tribalism. The president doesn’t respect and listen to anyone because he is aware that will always draw tribal bigots and unthinking illiterates to follow.



Since it’s very easy for me to inform Ghanaians that the former president is ignorant and hence unsuitable to manage the country, I won't fall for his nonsense to give support to a criminal.



As I was driving from Takoradi to Accra, I stopped at the gas station next to the Pra River bridge and decided to walk to the river's banks to assess the degree of the harm this cartel administration, led by the Akufo-Addo, had carelessly caused to the country. I have read numerous times about how



illegal mining has damaged many locations where the mining occurs, but it wasn't until I arrived at the Pra River that I truly realised the effects of illegal mining's destructive nature.



Seeing the amount of harm that illicit mining has done to the river and the people who depend on it for their livelihood nearly brought tears to my eyes. Water is colorless and transparent, only existing in its current state as the Pra River. Travelers used to be able to enjoy river items like fish and shrimp from sellers who relied on their patronage to make a life. Due to unlawful mining, all of those activities have come to an end because the river no longer supports life.

Since Akufo-Addo doesn't think before he speaks or acts, I have never supported him and would never do so out of respect for him. He has demolished countless government buildings, for instance, without putting anything in their place.



Which wise leader will demolish a hospital when the money to build the



promised ultra-modern one isn't available? The judges bungalows and other state-owned buildings that he razed to make room for Baal's Cathedral project must have cost a fortune.



Why, even though Ghana has thousands of churches and mosques, do its citizens lack vision? The biggest mistake the NPP ever made as a political party was to put their trust in someone like Akufo Addo, and they will pay dearly for it because of the embarrassment, pervasive corruption scandals, incompetency in the highest form, and his lack of accountability that they have experienced, is just the tip of the iceberg since Akufo Addo's mind doesn't develop; it destroys and exhibits criminality.



What has me upset is that Akufo Addo has no regard for anyone because he thinks Ghanaians are ignorant and fools. Any leader who doesn't appreciate the people will not have my regard. After calling the previous administration corrupt and incompetent, he pledged to fight corruption, but it seems that he is the most dishonest and corrupt leader in Ghana's political history. He committed to opposing illegal mining, but it has come to light that he is the one driving the damaging unlawful mining.

Why would an intelligent person revere someone like that? Even if it means losing my head, I won't because I am not a criminal or tribal bigot to support crime.



The majority of Ghanaians is suffering under a Mafiaso family that poses as politicians and finance ministers because a government built on criminality cannot develop to bring happiness and comfort to the populace. When intelligent Ghanaians investigate the media, they will quickly discover faceless tribal



bigots and cartels that support this terrible and destructive regime because tribalism is the source of power.



Sadly, they aren't even in the nation to witness and experience even one-tenth of this devastation. I captured the tranquil flow of the Pra River as I stood there and thought about adding my voice to one of the recordings even though I hadn't yet produced a voice note. I made it obvious to River Pra that unless this government is out of office, Ghana will not advance and the life of the impoverished Ghanaians will not change.



This disastrous regime is led by Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen, and everyone

else who tried to convince Ghanaians that they could make fine presidents.



Ghanaians are playing around with their lives and the future of the nation because the political conflict should be between the people and the NPP, not between the NDC and the NPP.



I don't buy any food outside my house besides coconut and roasted plantains, but I spent GHC4 for a half-roasted red plantain. I asked the woman if she thought I would live forever after eating it, and she laughed. The fools in politics keep asking, "Can Mahama be trusted to fix the country?"



Akufo Addo inherited a good economy from Mahama, therefore; the question ought to be, how can a government that vowed to protect the public's purse be so corrupt? How can a leader who vowed to combat illegal mining be revealed as the driving force behind the nefarious operations that have irreparably damaged the nation? And finally, if Bawumia and Kyerematen are a part of this corrupt and



destructive regime, how can the people trust them? Don't rely on miracles to win your battles.

Ghanaians need to wake up because they have been sleeping for too long.