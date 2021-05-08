Create a good circle of friends around you

Ramadan Read

Day Twenty Six



Family isn’t characterized by just bloodline anymore, but the tendency for “people” to feel so hurt or loved when anyone they have at heart gets hurt or loved and vice versa.



In this regard, those whom we christened as friends are doing a better job lately. They’re living to the expectations of a family. It’s as though we are one blood. Some go the extra mile, even when the family of their friend has thrown-in the towel, they make them feel very special anytime they’re around.



When you’re in need they are the first you think about. And when they’re also ready to make or take a decision, they go to no other place than you. Sometimes due to their level of selflessness, we even forget that we don’t share the same bloodline. Isn’t this what humanity is all about - being there and covering each other?

Nonetheless, we must also know that there are some caboodle of “friends” whose lifestyle are murkier and thus takes us from the right path to the crooked path. Such people have a 'black coloured heart', but they may come clad in a white clothing. The next opportunity they get, your back will be scratched. Be wary of them. Make your goals and ethos clearly pragmatic, as a person. Anyone who wants to detour from that aspiration, keep him below the strata.



Inasmuch as our families deserve a gold medal, good friends also complement the efforts of the family in a very beautiful way. So, create a good circle around you. “And keep yourself patient [by being] with those who call upon their Lord in the morning and the evening, seeking His countenance. And let not your eyes pass beyond them, desiring adornments of the worldly life, and do not obey one whose heart We have made heedless of Our remembrance and who follows his desire and whose affair is ever [in] neglect.” Quran 18:28



Treat your friends good. And be reminded that people who love each other for the sake of God will be shaded on the day of judgement.