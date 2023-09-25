Open letter to Hon. Alan Kyerematen on turning a defeat into victory

Ghanaian politician, Alan Kyerematen

Dear Hon Mr. Alan Kyerematen,

I pray and wish this mail will reach you with a very high morale Sir.



Please pardon me for addressing you as Mr. Alan Cash hereafter since this name rings bill with the electorates.



Mr. Alan Cash, I was one of the people who were disappointed when you suddenly announced your withdrawal from the NPP Presidential Primaries Race, after you secured a slot in the Super Delegate contest held in August 2023, hence you will not take part in the main primaries of your Political Party to be held on 04 November 2023.

But upon risk assessment/ critical reasoning on the whole matter of both the NPP Presidential Primaries race and the National Presidential race to be organized in December 2024, I wish to communicate my findings and recommended controls hence my opinion on the whole matter, so that you may consider Changing a Defeat into Victory by using a new approach which may help your Party to win the National Election in 2024 and therefore a very good chance for in a future election otherwise make you still relevant in the political landscape as an astute politicians.



Peace enforcement, Peacekeeping, Peacemaking and Peacebuilding for you to change your current political state of affairs to a very positive stance by using a golden opportunity to turn a defeat into Victory, thus making your ambition not only alive but achievable in future.



Please, I am a perpetual student of risk Assessment and Management training. My referees include Dr Joyce Aryee, a former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Lt General JB Danquah (rtd) former CDS, Major General Joseph Adnikrah (rtd), a former Chief of Army Staff or Army Commander, and Major General Adu- Amanfoh (rtd), the current Special Adviser to the President of Ghana on the Accra Initiative. Below are some testimonies on contributions towards peacemaking for you to appreciate that the submission is a very good one for your consideration.