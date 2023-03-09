Open letter to the Ghana Armed Forces on the murder of young soldier at Ashaiman

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF)

Dear chief of defense staff,(the army)

Sir, it is with a heavy heart that I write this letter, the reason the words are presented in bolded font. Firstly, on behalf of my people the civilian citizens of Ghana, we wish to offer an unqualified apology for the gory murder and untimely demise of the young soldier who was stabbed in Ashaiman.



However, if soldiers go about mercilessly beating and humiliating their very source of funding then I form an opinion that something is certainly wrong.



Meanwhile the last time I checked sir, Ghana was not under a military junta or coup d'état regime so why all this flagrant disregard for the position of the law by some of your men. I am not sure you sanctioned the ugly deployment of those soldiers and that is why as the voice of my people, I am officially petitioning you.



I respectfully therefore call on your revered leadership and the entire top hierarchy of the military to as a matter of urgency serve your immediate position and consequent sanctions to salvage this deign image of the military that you and your predecessors painstakingly built with your limited sweat.



Note

My brother comrade soldiers, kindly remember that you were once civilians.



Meanwhile, I equally wish to use this same medium to admonish all civilians to be cautious in our dealing with our blood soldiers. they are us and we are them



caution



Civilians and soldiers can decide to live together in harmony as one people pledging a common allegiance to the supreme constitution of the land in peace or may decide to harbor pains and anger against each other and perish in pieces together later as fools.